"I will kiss your face" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle offers hilarious reward in exchange for information about tennis-inspired heels

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently offered hilarious rewards to whoever provided her with information about tennis-inspired heels.

Riddle and Fritz have been dating since June 2020, and she has always accompanied the former World No. 5 as he travels the world on the ATP tour.

Over the years, Riddle has been able to gather hundreds of thousands of followers on her social media accounts, where she posts about life on tour.

On Monday, Riddle posted a picture of tennis-inspired heels on her Instagram story. The pair features a combination of white and green hues, along with yellow tennis balls.

In the caption, she expressed her quest to purchase these heels for four years and promised to kiss the face of anyone who provides information about a resale site to her.

“On a related note - i've been trying to find these to buy for 4 years if anyone ever comes across them on a resale site let me know & i will kiss ur face,” Morgan Riddle captioned it.

On the court, 2023 semifinalist Taylor Fritz suffered an early exit at the Monte-Carlo Open on Sunday when he was defeated by Lorenzo Musetti in the first round of the tournament 6-4, 6-4.

However, Taylor Fritz remains in the doubles category as he partnered with Danish star Holger Rune to defeat the pairing of Lloyd Glasspool and Jean-Julien Rojer. Fritz and Rune will now face Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektić in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, shares a safety tip regarding heels to be worn at Monte-Carlo

Morgan Riddle, who accompanied her boyfriend Taylor Fritz to the Monte-Carlo Open, recently shared a safety tip for women wearing heels at the tournament.

The American influencer posted a picture on her Instagram story featuring grates near a garden.

Riddle expressed frustration about the difficult terrain at Monte Carlo due to stairs and shared her experience of nearly falling into a bush. She advised wearing thick-bottomed heels.

“the site at monte carlo is so hard to walk around at because it's all stairs / really steep hills so i was EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD like ok - can only wear little kitten heels and ill be fine.

"what i learned the hard way today was around the grounds there are these grates that your heels will go right through and i literally faceplanted into this bush. tried to grab @miasavio on the way down to save me. failed. went completely horizontal into the vegetation. so just a tip to the girlies wear thick bottomed heels,” Morgan Riddle said.

