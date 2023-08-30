"I wish him all the best except for the next match, I guess" - Novak Djokovic on facing compatriot Laslo Djere at US Open next

Novak Djokovic will take on compatriot Laslo Dejre in a third-round contest at the 2023 US Open. The Serb booked his spot in the last 32 after recording a straight-sets win over Bernabe Zapata Miralles on Wednesday.

During her post-match press conference, Djokovic heaped praise on his next opponent, dubbing him a "hard-working" and "humble" guy.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion noted that Djere has had a lot of struggles in his private life, and him competiting at the highest level showed his mental resilience.

"Yes, he did have a lot of struggles with his family and private issues. You know, had to endure all of that. So it says a lot about his mental resilience," Novak Djokovic said.

"He's, as I said, a very nice guy, very humble. Just very quiet, you know. Just goes about his things. You know, works as hard as anybody and tries his best. I wish him all the best except for the next match, I guess," he continued.

Notably, Djere lost both his parents to cancer in 2019. The Serb penned an emotional piece remembering them right after he lifted his first career title at the Rio Open that year.

Circling back to the US Open, Djokovic said he often practiced with Djere all the time, adding that it would be good practice for both of them ahead of the Davis Cup ties.

"We, of course, know each other very well because we come from the same country," Novak Djokovic said.

"We practice, part of same Davis Cup team, of course. So it's also great prior to Davis Cup, which is coming up right after US Open, that we are both in good form, because we have, you know, high hopes obviously for this year's Davis Cup. Hopefully we can do well as a team," he added.

"He started off solid" - Novak Djokovic after US Open win over Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

Novak Djokovic also spoke about his last match, saying his opponent started off the match well, but the one break in the opener proved pivotal in the context of the match.

The Serb said he witnessed an improvement in himself as the match progressed and felt that he played some of his best tennis in the final four games.

"He started off solid. We had some rallies. We kind of had to reach out for the towel basically after each one of those longer rallies, so it took a bit more time and effort," Novak Djokovic said.

"But, you know, one break was enough. Then after that, you know, second set I played really good. Beginning of the third, couple of close games, but last four games of the third I ended up really playing really well," he added.

The three-time former champion said he was happy with the way he had played in his first two matches at the US Open.

"I'm pleased, you know, I'm pleased with the way I'm feeling, playing on the court. Can always be better, but first two rounds didn't spend too much time on the court and played very solid and hopefully I can keep building," the second seed said.

