"Icon behavior yet again"; "This has just become Roger Federer travel account" - Swiss enjoying tuk-tuk ride with parents in Thailand delights fans

Roger Federer's social media post featuring his 'tuk-tuk' ride in Thailand with his parents has sent fans into a frenzy.

Federer, who has often maintained a distance from the public after retiring from tennis, posted a series of pictures from his recent vacation in Thailand. He was seen sporting the traditional Thai bamboo hat, taking a casual ride on the gondolas, and feasting on the famous traditional Southeast Asian dessert of mango sticky rice in the pictures.

In the latest post, the 20-time Grand Slam winner was seen riding a 'tuk-tuk' in Thailand. Tuk-tuks, once a popular choice among tourists for navigating the streets of Thailand's capital Bangkok, have been overshadowed by modern transportation options.

Instagram users couldn't resist gushing over Federer's post, with the ATP Tour's official handle chiming in:

"Roger, you're out here with icon behaviour yet again."

"This has basically just become Roger Federer travel account and I'm very pleased with it," another fan wrote.

"Let's goo and visit Bali & Labuan Bajo at Indonesia please Roger," one account posted.

Some fans said that Federer should continue taking the 'tuk-tuks' assuring him that they are among the best in transportation. One even claimed that they would be a travel guide to the Swiss maestro and offered to take him around Bangkok.

"Take them as long as you can! They are the best!!" a fan wrote.

"Roger, wait for me and I will take you around Bangkok!" another chimed in.

Roger Federer on retirement: "I didn’t have any plans and then all of a sudden I realised that was it"

Roger Federer

Roger Federer has made it clear that he has no plans to make a comeback to competitive tennis after his retirement. After a string of problems with his knee, the Swiss maestro hung up his racquet at the end of 2022 but has made several appearances on the courtside since then.

"I didn’t have any plans per se as I was always trying to come back and then all of a sudden I realised that was it," Federer told the media in an interview in 2023.

"I have to be careful I don’t do too many things but at the same time, I'm really happy to be busy. I like being with other people, love being with my family, I love to travel. But I guess sometimes you just have to make sure to find the right balance and I feel like I have that, so it's great," he added.

Federer said that his knee problem prevented him from even contemplating a comeback from retirement.

"When you know the knee doesn’t allow you to play at this level, the mind doesn’t even go there that I could be on court right now. So you just enjoy tennis for what it is, and I follow results almost daily, I like to see what is going on out there," he said.

