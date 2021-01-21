"If Alexander Zverev loses in the 1st round the best contacts won't help" - Mischa Zverev on his brother's split from Team8

Mischa Zverev is now the manager of Alexander Zverev, after the latter's split from Roger Federer's management agency Team8. Mischa has now claimed that his brother's image largely depends on his on-court performance, while asserting that the Zverevs still have a healthy relationship with Team8.

Mischa Zverev is currently ranked No. 269 in the world but was once amongst the top 30 (peaking at 25). His best result in singles came at the 2017 Australian Open, where he made the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Roger Federer.

Mischa had earlier given a reassurance that Alexander Zverev and Team8 had parted ways amicably. And now while speaking with Bild, he stressed that his brother needs to produce strong results if he wants to avoid difficult questions. He also suggested that Team8 hasn’t turned its back on Zverev, and that it would help the World No. 7 if the need arose in the future.

"One thing is clear if he loses in the first round, the best contacts won't help," Mischa said. "But Team 8 will always help if something is wrong or there are questions."

I can't compare myself to Team 8 or IMG, but I'm not too weak for Alexander Zverev: Mischa Zverev

Alexander Zverev with brother Mischa

Now that he has taken over as one of Alexander Zverev’s managers (Sergei Bubka Jr. being the other), Mischa is aware of the responsibilities attached to the role.

The 33-year-old believes that while he cannot boast of the same credentials as Federer’s agency, he is far from a novice when it comes to managing Alexander Zverev. Mischa also pointed out that his proximity to the US Open runner-up will be an advantage in their working relationship.

"It's (the role) complicated, but we'll see how it goes," Mischa Zverev added. "Of course, I can't compare myself to Team 8 or IMG, but I'm not too weak for Sascha either. The fact is that I am always close to him. We'll just try it."

Mischa Zverev went on to explain that the restrictions introduced worldwide due to the pandemic make it necessary for a person close to Alexander Zverev to take over his managerial duties.

"The situation with the restrictions is difficult, so only someone who is on site can do the job," continued Mischa. "And Sergei can train with Sascha and do some things, me too. I know the people on the tour. The sponsors are almost friends of the family."

Given how Alexander Zverev had to recently part ways with coach David Ferrer due to the latter’s home commitments, Mischa Zverev might be on to something with his emphasis on family.