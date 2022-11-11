"If there was anything illegal in the drinks, it's likely that he would test positive" - Patrick McEnroe defends Novak Djokovic over mystery drink saga at Paris Masters

Patrick McEnroe has come out in Novak Djokovic's defense in light of the recent mystery drink controversy involving the Serb's trainer and fellow team members. The former American player suggested that it would be impossible for any illegal substance in the Serb's drinks to go undetected with the high level of testing protocols in place on the pro tennis circuit.

A video, where Djokovic's trainer Ulises Badio and other team members were seen being quite secretive while mixing a drink for the Serb before passing it across to him midway through his Paris Masters semifinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas, went viral on social media and caught the attention of many.

Patrick McEnroe opened up about the topic on a recent episode of the Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe podcast, brushing aside the matter. McEnroe further highlighted that Simona Halep's recent doping scandal proves that players cannot get away with the consumption of illegal substances.

"As we found out recently with Simona Halep testing positive, these players are getting tested all the time," Patrick McEnroe said. "So if there was anything illegal in the drinks that they were mixing, which they do for them all the time during matches, it's likely that he would test positive for it."

Leading tennis writer and author Pete Bodo joined McEnroe on the podcast episode and also jokingly chimed in on the topic. According to Bodo, Djokovic will soon release a branded sports drink that includes the same ingredients as his 'mystery drink,' putting an end to all speculation.

"I see a magic proprietary branded Novak Djokovic tennis elixir coming out, with ingredients that are as closely and secretly guarded as the formula for Coca-Cola," Bodo expressed.

"A proper ridiculous notion" - John Millman on Novak Djokovic's secret drink controversy

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Seven

John Millman recently reacted to the controversy involving Novak Djokovic and his team, calling all speculation a "ridiculous notion" and declaring that the topic has been given too much attention. Like McEnroe, the Australian player also suggested that it would be impossible for the Serb's team to mix something suspicious in a packed stadium with cameras constantly focused on them.

"Too much attention on a team member mixing sports drinks.. a proper ridiculous notion that something is up, a stadium full, cameras everywhere, drinks mixed in players box.. I mean use a little logic here, maybe just maybe they don’t want to give the edge to anyone," Johm Millman wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Serbian great is now focusing on the ATP Finals starting this Sunday, where he has been drawn in the same group as Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev. He begins his campaign on Monday night against Tsitsipas.

