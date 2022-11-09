"Someone who actually knows the sport of tennis stating the obvious" - Tennis fans appreciate John Millman's support for Novak Djokovic amidst drink scandal

Novak Djokovic lost to new sensation Holger Rune of Denmark in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. However, the hot topic has been the Serb's coaching team trying to hide a drink that they prepared during one of the matches.

During the semifinals against Stefanos Tsitsipas, a spectator recorded a video in which a person from the 21-time-Major winner's box was seen preparing a drink by bending down. Upon spotting the fan filming them, the rest of the members tried to obstruct the view with their bodies. The video went viral and fans found their body language suspicious.

Australian player John Millman came forward in support of Djokovic, saying that people were giving too much attention to the non-issue.

"Too much attention on a team member mixing sports drinks.. a proper ridiculous notion that something is up, a stadium full, cameras everywhere, drinks mixed in players box.. I mean use a little logic here, maybe just maybe they don’t want to give the edge to anyone," Millman wrote.

The Serb's fans were extremely happy with Millman's tweet and thanked him for showing his support, especially after two prominent journalists — Ben Rothenberg and Damian Reilly — were among the doubters.

"The damage they wanted to do is done. So many people believe there is something dodgy happening as some blue ticks shared it. Isn’t that obvious that they are after him? Thanks John," a fan tweeted.

"Precisely John well said!! If this was any other player there's no way it would be gathering so much attention & so many conspiracy theories!! It's because its Djokovic & those journalists that just can't help pushing their hate campaign against him," a user posted.

"I personally don’t think anything was UP, or anything illegal was being done. They drew more attention by making the guy on the phone act as a shield. Just keeping the hands low should have sufficed if they don’t want the competition to know their formula," another tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions to Millman's tweet:

"Not everything you see is controversial" - Jelena Djokovic defends Novak Djokovic on drink controversy

Jelena and Novak Djokovic

While the tennis world awaits Novak Djokovic to speak on the recent 'drink scandal', his wife Jelena has defended him. Replying to a fan, she said that the player will clear things when he wants to. She also stated that her husband should have a right to privacy.

"He will talk when he is ready to talk. This whole nonsense about making people speak about something they are not ready for because OTHERS are impatient is absurd. Sit a bit in silence. Mind yourself more. Not everything you see is controversial. It could be private. Is that allowed?" Jelena tweeted.

