"If you give him one easy shot, you can be in trouble" - Daniil Medvedev on what sets Carlos Alcaraz apart from Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Daniil Medvedev has given his take on what sets Carlos Alcaraz apart from Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday, Medvedev faced Christopher Eubanks in the quarterfinals. The Russian, who found himself within one tie-break of losing the match, came through a five-setter with a 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 win.

Medvedev progressed to the semifinals at the grasscourt Major for the first time in his career following his victory over the American. He will next face Carlos Alcaraz for a place in the final.

Ahead of the semifinal clash, Medvedev shed light on Alcaraz's abilities and how the Spaniard's power is the biggest weapon in his arsenal.

"I think the power [is most impressive]. When he was 17, which was actually not long ago, he was much less mature and younger, which is normal, he was missing. Everyone saw that he's amazing, but everyone was wondering is he going to find the way to miss less producing the same power. And he did quite fast. That's what's pretty amazing," he said in his post-match press conference.

"If you give him one easy shot, you can be in trouble," he added. :Maybe big chances you're going to get a winner even with, let's say, in my opinion, with Novak [Djokovic] or Andy [Murray], even Rafa [Nadal], you kind of feel like you can have a chance to get this shot, but the thing is they're going to have 20 more. With Carlos, maybe you're not going to get this one. It's one shot sometimes is brutal. I think that's what the most powerful in his game. That's what I will have to try to deal with."

"If I show my best, I'll have my chances" - Daniil Medvedev backs himself to give Carlos Alcaraz a run for his money

Like Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz is also through to his maiden Wimbledon semifinal. In his quarterfinal clash, the Spaniard defeated Holger Rune 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 to become the youngest man to reach the last four at SW19 since a then-20-year-old Novak Djokovic in 2007.

Medvedev and Alcaraz have met each other twice on the ATP Tour before, with the two winning one match each. They first faced each other in the second round at Wimbledon in 2021, where the Russian won 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

The two most recently faced each other in the Indian Wells Masters final earlier this year, where Alcaraz triumphed, 6-3, 6-2.

Ahead of their semifinal clash at Wimbledon, Medvedev stated that the Indian Wells result won't matter much because of the difference in surfaces. He further praised Alcaraz for his "unbelievable" achievements at such a young age.

"I think Indian Wells is not going to count a lot here. So slow Indian Wells. I mean, it's not going to be the same. Wimbledon, the ball bounces lower. The serve is more important. There, I felt like I couldn't get free points with the serve," he said.

"I saw some of his matches. I saw a little bit against Matteo," he added. "Did I see anything else? I'm not sure actually. For sure going to discuss tactically with my coach. It's interesting to play someone like Carlos. He is amazing, amazing player. He's still 19, right? What he continues to do is just unbelievable. He doesn't stop. I don't think he will."

That said, former World No. 1 Medvedev is confident of his chances against the current ATP top-ranked player.

"I played a lot of great players in my career. I managed to win many times. So I'm going to try to do my best. If I show my best, I'll have my chances," he opined.

Medvedev and Alcaraz are scheduled to face each on Friday.

