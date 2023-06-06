Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff's upcoming quarterfinal clash at the 2023 French Open prompted an analysis from Venus and Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci.

Swiatek advanced to her fourth consecutive quarterfinal in Paris in less-than-ideal circumstances after Lesia Tsurenko was forced to retire mid-match from their fourth-round clash. The defending champion was leading 5-1 in the opening set when Tsurenko withdrew due to illness.

Meanwhile, Gauff defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in straight sets, winning 7-5, 6-2 to reach her second consecutive Roland Garros quarterfinal. The American will take on Swiatek next, in a rematch of last year's final. The Pole defeated Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the final last year to secure her second Grand Slam title.

Rick Macci took to social media and shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash. He stated that should Iga Swiatek let the nerves and pressure of the occasion get to her, the American would have the opportunity to secure her first win over the World No. 1.

However, in order to succeed, he believed that Gauff would need to maintain control of the baseline, dictate the match and serve strongly, all of which is easier said than done.

"During an interview was asked does Coco Gauff has a shot against Iga. If Iga gets nervous and feels pressure Coco has a shot. But Coco needs to control the baseline run the show deal the cards serve big and serve even bigger to get free lunches. EASIER SAID THAN DONE," Macci tweeted.

Rick Macci @RickMacci During an interview was asked does Coco Gauff has a shot against Iga. If Iga gets nervous and feels pressure Coco has a shot. But Coco needs to control the baseline run the show deal the cards serve big and serve even bigger to get free lunches.EASIER SAID THAN DONE. During an interview was asked does Coco Gauff has a shot against Iga. If Iga gets nervous and feels pressure Coco has a shot. But Coco needs to control the baseline run the show deal the cards serve big and serve even bigger to get free lunches.EASIER SAID THAN DONE.

"Since last year, I have been wanting to play Iga Swiatek at French Open" - Coco Gauff ahead of French Open QF clash

Iga Swiatek defeated Coco Gauff in the 2022 French Open final

Following her fourth-round win, Coco Gauff disclosed that she had been waiting for a rematch against Iga Swiatek at the French Open.

"I mean, honestly, since last year I have been wanting to play Iga Swiatek especially at this tournament," Gauff said.

"I figured that it was going to happen, because I figured I was going to do well and she was going to do well. Didn't know what side of the draw we were going to be on obviously."

She also shared her belief that in order to improve, one has to compete against the best.

"But I'm the type of mentality if you want to be the best you have to beat the best. I think also if you want to improve, you have to play the best," she added.

Iga Swiatek enjoys a dominant head-to-head record against Coco Gauff, having won each of their six previous meetings on tour.

Poll : 0 votes