"If Jannik Sinner keeps doing what he is doing there are many more Grand Slam titles for him" - Ana Ivanovic

Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open title has impressed many in the tennis fraternity, and Ana Ivanovic, for one, believes that the Italian will go on many more such runs on the big stage.

Ivanovic heaped praises on Sinner in a recent interview with Ubitennis.net, saying he has a good overall game and is “super strong” both physically and mentally.

The Serb added that the youngster will go on to win many more Grand Slams if he continues to do what has worked well for him so far. The former French Open champion said she enjoys watching Sinner play and that he comes across as a “very nice” person.

“He has a really good overall game style. He is mentally and physically super strong,” Ana Ivanovic said.

“If he just keeps doing what he is doing there are many more Grand Slam titles for him. I really enjoy watching him. He seems like a very nice person, which is very beautiful to see,” he added.

Looking back at his run to the Australian Open title, Ivanovic said he played “incredible” throughout the week and showcased mental resolve over the course of the tournament.

“It was incredible,” Ana Ivanovic said. “The way he played the whole tournament. He really showed mental strength and endurance. The way he strikes the ball with such a sweet spot was great to watch.”

“I was very happy when I saw Darren Cahill in Jannik Sinner’s box” - Ana Ivanovic

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open.

Ana Ivanovic also spoke about the role played by coach Darren Cahill in Jannik Sinner’s recent results, particularly the Australian Open triumph, in the same interview.

The Serb, who was also coached by Cahill during her active years, said the seasoned coach is very knowledgeable and gives the best advice for pressure situations.

“I always enjoyed working with Darren because he is so knowledgeable about tennis,” Ana Ivanovic said. “He was always giving me the best advice in the moments when you are the most under pressure.”

Ivanovic also praised Cahill for always having calming words for her and stated that she was very happy to see him in Sinner’s box at the Australian Open.

“He always found words to calm me down and to point me in the right direction. I was very happy when I saw him in Jannik’s box,” she added.