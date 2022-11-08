"If these public praises don’t show who Novak really is, I don’t know what can" - Tennis fans hail Novak Djokovic after Holger Rune thanks the Serb for his kindness

A mutually respectful exchange between Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune on social media led to tennis fans singing praises for the Serb, particularly because of Rune's words that highlighted Djokovic's kindness. The 19-year-old stunned the 21-time Grand Slam champion in the Paris Masters final on Sunday and later thanked the Serb for making him feel welcome when he arrived on the ATP tour.

Rune became the first player to defeat the Serb after losing the first set to him in a Masters 1000 final, eventually winning the 2022 Paris Masters final 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 for his maiden Masters 1000 title. The Serbian tennis great was gracious in defeat and took to social media to congratulate Rune on his win.

Rune reacted to Djokovic's message and thanked the Serb for helping him during his transition to the senior level, something the young Danish star will "never forget."

"Thank you for having welcomed me with open arms when I was a junior making my transition to senior. I will never forget this. You are a champion," Holger Rune wrote in response on Instagram.

Tennis fans reacted to Rune's words of praise for Djokovic, highlighting that they speak volumes about the 21-time Grand Slam champion's personality and kindness towards fellow players.

"That’s Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Ruud, Musetti, and Rune - whom he’s welcomed, helped, and mentored before they became well known, right? If these public praises don’t show who Novak really is, I don’t know what can. That’s what makes him, and Roger and Rafa too I’m sure, great," a Reddit user wrote.

"Really interesting for sure. The players all seem to love Djoker," another fan opined.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Holger Rune's kind words for Novak Djokovic:

"I'm sure the future is bright for you" - Novak Djokovic to Holger Rune after epic Paris Masters final

Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Novak Djokovic led the applause for Holger Rune after the Danish teenager defeated the Serbian great to win his maiden Masters 1000 title. Rune has now reached the finals in four consecutive ATP tournaments and his latest win has propelled him into the Top 10 of the rankings.

During his on-court speech after Sunday's final, the former World No. 1 lavished high praise on Rune, applauding his commitment and dedication, before declaring that the Dane has a bright future in tennis.

"I'm not happy you beat me, but on the other hand I'm happy for you because I like your personality," the Serb said. "I think you're a very dedicated guy that loves tennis and puts a lot of hours into hard work so it's paying off for you and I'm sure the future is bright for you and your team. Congratulations!"

The 35-year-old goes into the ATP Finals later this week as one of the heavy favorites to clinch the title. In what seemed highly improbable just a few weeks ago, Rune's top 10 debut after the Paris Masters means that he is now the first alternate for the ATP Finals and will get a chance to play at the prestigious tournament if one of the qualified players withdraws.

Poll : 0 votes