"If Rafael Nadal plays tennis again, he will do so competitively; being away with your family & child can help you" - Feliciano Lopez

Feliciano Lopez is confident that Rafael Nadal can make a successful comeback on tour next year, especially given the Spaniard's track record. Having seen up close how competitive the 22-time Grand Slam champion is, Lopez is of the opinion that Nadal will return to action only if he is capable of playing at his best.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with CLAY (for Relevo), the 41-year-old touched on Nadal's absence on tour, which is now more than six months and running. The Mallorcan last played at the Australian Open, following which an abdominal injury kept him on the sidelines.

He has missed both the French Open and Wimbledon and is expected to sit out the rest of the year too. More concerningly, the former World No. 1 has indicated that 2024 could be his final year as a tennis pro, bringing to an end a career that lasted nearly two decades.

Lopez asserted that the time off could help Nadal see things in a different way and return with added enthusiasm, further adding that time spent with family could help him rejuvenate himself. Rafael Nadal is currently in vacation with his wife Maria Isabel Francisca and their first child, who was born to the couple last year.

"Of that I am sure, that if Rafa plays tennis again he will do so competitively. Sometimes being away from the slopes helps you to see things in a different way, to return with enthusiasm."

"Because keep in mind that spending 15 or 20 years at that level of demand saturates you mentally. Being away with your family and with your child can help you," Lopez said.

Feliciano Lopez admitted that it was hard to predict at which level his compatriot will be coming back after such a long time off the court. At the same time, he revealed that Nadal was physically fine at the moment and that his recovery was going well.

"He is fine and his recovery is going well. Knowing Rafa and seeing his career, it is very difficult for me to see him enter a tennis court without feeling competitive. If everything goes well, in 2024 we will see him playing well. at what level?"

"It is difficult to know because it is unknown. It's been a long time, after the injury at Wimbledon 2022 he played very little. But he has the rest of the year to recover," Lopez said.

"I have never felt overshadowed by Rafael Nadal's figure" - Feliciano Lopez

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell - Day 4

Feliciano Lopez also spoke about whether he felt "overshadowed" by Rafael Nadal, denying such reports. While Lopez admitted that Nadal garnered a "brutal" attention in the media, he believed it was natural considering how good the southpaw was.

The Spaniard, in fact, was of the opinion that being so close to Nadal ended up helping him more often than not.

"The truth is that I have never felt overshadowed by his figure. I believe that everyone in life has what they deserve. Rafa is true that he generates brutal attention, it is normal due to how good he is, to what he has done since very early," Feliciano Lopez said.

"It is normal for such a big figure to capture all the attention of the media, of the people. Having shared so much with him has helped me to be a better player and a better person. Having him close you can only learn. The fact that he can affect you more or less through the media does not seem important to me," he added.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here