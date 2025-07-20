"If Roger Federer was given a wild card nobody would complain" - Fans defend Venus Williams against 'outrageous disrespect' over Citi DC Open comeback

Venus Williams is set to make her long-awaited return to the tour at the 2025 Citi DC Open. However, the anger caused by the American legend's wildcard entry to the WTA 500 event has prompted tennis fans to rush to her defense.Williams last competed on the professional circuit at the 2024 Miami Open, where she suffered a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Diana Shnaider in the first round. The former World No. 1 recently accepted a wildcard to make her comeback at the tournament in Washington, D.C., and is set to face fellow American Peyton Stearns in her opening match.Following the release of the draw, some fans complained that it was &quot;disgraceful&quot; for Venus Williams to have received a wildcard and rooted for Stearns to dominate the encounter.&quot;Absolute disgrace that the tournament would consider a wildcard for this. Zero leadership on either tour. Absolute embarrassment lately. Billionaire buying ATP points and now this farce. Tennis needs a commissioner a decade ago. Venus should be ashamed. Disgraceful,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Hoping to see the youngin double bagel her,&quot; another fan chimed in.However, other fans rallied behind the seven-time Grand Slam champion and denounced the &quot;outrageous disrespect&quot; being shown to her. One fan even suggested that Roger Federer wouldn't have faced similar vitriol in Williams' place.&quot;If federer was given a wild card I bet nobody would complain,&quot; one fan posted.&quot;The replies here are insane. Venus is a 7 time major champ, not to mention 14 doubles majors and THREE olympic golds. she’s also brought women’s tennis an incredibly long way. if anyone deserves a wildcard, it’s her,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;People are getting to comfortable hating and disrespecting greats like Venus on this app. It’s a joke,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;The disrespect on this idiotic comment section is outrageous,&quot; said yet another.Venus Williams trains with sister Serena Williams ahead of Citi DC Open comebackSerena Williams and Venus Williams - Source: GettyVenus Williams' return to the WTA tour has also inspired her sister and fellow tennis legend Serena Williams to pick up her racket once more. Ahead of the seven-time Grand Slam champion's campaign at the 2025 Citi DC Open, Serena joined her on the court for a practice session.The 45-year-old has since arrived at the tournament grounds and started training to play her first professional match in over a year. If Williams triumphs over Peyton Stearns in her opening match, she will lock horns with Magdalena Frech or a qualifier in the second round.If Venus Williams progresses further at the WTA 500 event, she could meet Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals, followed by a potential semifinal encounter with Jessica Pegula.