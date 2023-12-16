"If this had been Serena Williams, the tone would be very different" - Chris Evert declaring Simona Halep 'innocent' amid doping ban baffles fans

Chris Evert's firm belief in Simona Halep's innocence despite the International Tennis Integrity Agency handing her a four-year doping suspension has left tennis fans perplexed.

Halep received the ban for 'intentional' violations of the sport's anti-doping regulations, having positive for Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open. However, the Romanian claimed her innonence and appealed to to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a reduction in her sentence. CAS recently announced that the hearing is scheduled for February.

Chris Evert reacted to the news on social media, expressing her belief that Halep is "innocent.". Evert seemingly also implied that the Romanian's former coach Patrick Mouratoglou and his team bear responsibility, given that the former World No. 1 had entrusted her career and nutrition to them.

"Simona Halep appeal set for February. I, for one, believe she’s innocent. Yes, she had roxadustat in her system, but she handed her whole life over to her coach and his team, who controlled her career, nutrition, management. I think she’s innocent. Period..," Chris Evert posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, several fans disagreed with Evert, arguing that players are responsible for what they consume. One fan even cited Halep making a similar point during Maria Sharapova's doping suspension in 2016.

"When Sharapova failed her drug test, I distinctly remember Halap saying it’s athletes responsibility to know everything that goes into their bodies. Why do you think so many people were psyched about Halep vs Sharapova 1st round 2017 US Open," one fan posted.

"Surely the athlete is ultimately responsible for what goes into their body," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, other fans claimed that Evert wouldn't have shifted the blame had Venus or Serena Williams been in the Romanian's position.

"Just know that if it had been either of the Williams sisters, this woman would NEVER have laid their consequences at the feet of anyone other than them," a fan commented.

"LOL If this had been Serena, the tone would be very different," another fan shared.

Here are a few more reactions from fans on X:

Chris Evert: "I’m just reiterating I don’t think Simona Halep knew"

Chris Evert also responded to a fan on X (formerly Twitter), who asserted that Simona Halep needed to take responsibility for her actions instead of passing the blame to Patrick Mouratoglou.

While Evert agreed with the fan, she also emphasized her belief that the Romanian was in the dark, having placed full faith and trust in her team.

"Faith and trust in others, naivety ... I’m just reiterating I don’t think she knew …. and yes, you are responsible for what you put in your own body. …," she responded.

Halep, for her part, recently took to social media and expressed delight at having the opportunity to present her case before an independent tribunal. Her hearing is scheduled to take place between February 7-9.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport has decided hearings in my case to be between 7-9 February 2024. I am glad to have the opportunity to present and prove my innocence before an Independent tribunal. Thank you!" she posted on Instagram.