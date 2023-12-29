Emma Raducanu has opened up about her training philosophy, sharing that being a self-proclaimed perfectionist, she has learned the importance of taking a step back when things aren't progressing as desired.

Raducanu, who last competed on the tour in April, has now arrived in Auckland to commence her comeback at the ASB Classic. Having undergone three surgeries to treat recurring wrist and ankle injuries, the Brit will aim to make a triumphant return to that court at the WTA 250 event beginning on January 1.

Beyond her tennis pursuits, Emma Raducanu recently graced the cover of Tatler Asia's January issue. In her interview, the 21-year-old highlighted her strong work ethic and acknowledged the value of hard work.

However, the Brit also emphasized the importance of recognizing the point of diminishing returns and pulling back to 'work smarter' instead of just harder.

"I think anyone who’s actually worked with and around me knows that I’m a really hard worker. It’s true that if you put in the hours and hours and hours and hours, it’s going to get you there," Raducanu said.

"But at some point, you get diminishing returns, and it’s just not the most efficient way to train or learn, and knowing when to pull back and actually work smarter is when you get more out of yourself and better results," she added.

Raducanu also discussed her experience of showing kindness to herself during challenging times and taking a break in order to bring out her best.

"If something’s not perfect—and I’m quite a perfectionist—I’ll be nicer [to myself ] and just say, okay, it’s fine. And sometimes when there’s so much going on, I will put everything on pause, because I know now that’s how I’m going to get the best out of myself," she said.

Emma Raducanu on the value of education: "Once you hit 35, if you’ve only played tennis, it’s very difficult to get into something brand new"

Emma Raducanu

In the same interview, Emma Raducanu opened up about finding joy in inspiring young boys and girls to play tennis, while also stressing the importance of them continuing their education.

"I’m happy if I can inspire a young boy or girl to pick up a racket. But I think it’s just as important to keep your education going. If anything, it’s one thing I want to stand for," Emma Raducanu said.

The Brit further emphasized the value of education, highlighting the challenge of pursuing new endeavors at 35 after having solely focused on tennis.

"I think doing your education properly helps so much, because it develops you as a person and benefits you in all walks of life. Tennis is a big part of my life, but there’s a lot more to it than just playing. [Besides,] once you hit 35, if you’ve only played tennis, it’s very difficult to get into something brand new," she added.

Emma Raducanu will feature in a star-studded lineup at the ASB Classic, alongside Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina and defending champion Coco Gauff.