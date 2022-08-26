"If all the tennis players boycotted the US Open until Novak Djokovic was permitted to play, it would cause change" - Gina Carano

Former MMA star turned Hollywood actress Gina Carano came out in support of Novak Djokovic after the latter officially withdrew from the 2022 US Open on Thursday.

Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year-ending Major after it became clear that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were unwilling to bend their vaccine mandate.

The mandate states that unvaccinated foreign travelers like Djokovic will not be allowed to enter the United States of America.

Meanwhile, Carano, who has starred in the Star Wars show 'The Mandalorian,' took to Twitter on Thursday to condemn Djokovic's colleagues for failing to stand up for him. She firmly believes that the authorities would have been forced to allow the Serb to play in the American Slam if all tennis players had boycotted the tournament.

"If all the tennis players boycotted the @usopen until @DjokerNole was permitted to play it would cause change," Gina Carano wrote. "The silence of our colleagues, countrymen, media, family & friends is what hurts the most. THIS ALL FALLS APART WHEN WE STAND TOGETHER. When will you have had enough?"

Carano believes the vaccine mandate currently in place in the United States is "criminal" and that the US Open abetted the so-called crime by failing to ensure Novak Djokovic's participation at the event.

"The @usopen should’ve taken a stand by opposing this criminal mandate. But that would be way too much to ask from an organization who only intends on virtue signaling they represent the USA & human rights.. We see clearly what you represent now," Carano added. "Enjoy how you will be remembered."

It is pertinent to note that Gina Carano is a fan of Djokovic, having supported the Serb's decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 21-time Major champion appeared in an interview a few weeks ago where he stated that he would prefer to remain unvaccinated even if it meant that his position in the GOAT debate would weaken.

Carano posted a clipping of the interview on her Instagram, captioning it with a red heart emoji.

"Good luck to my fellow players!" - Novak Djokovic in his withdrawal announcement

In stark contrast to Gina Carano, Novak Djokovic wished his peers well for the 2022 US Open in his official withdrawal announcement.

The former World No. 1 informed everyone of his absence from the year-ending Slam, thanked his fans for their support, and also seemed upbeat about the future.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!" Novak Djokovic tweeted.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala