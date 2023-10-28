Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and other WTA Finals stars dazzle in glamorous gala attire, strike poses in beach photoshoot

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and the other 2023 WTA Finals contenders dazzled in their glamorous best at the opening gala in Cancun, Mexico.

The top 8 WTA players of the season - Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova and Maria Sakkari - are set to battle it out on the court or the all-important title.

Ahead of the tournament's kickoff on Sunday, October 29, the players geared up to attend the pre-tournament gala and draw ceremony in style.

Iga Swiatek stole the spotlight at the event, arriving in a chic red halter neck dress with a backless design. She rounded out her look with complementary warm-toned makeup and a classic chignon.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, opted for a natural makeup look and a half updo hairstyle to go with her tropical white dress, which featured a stylish side cut-out embellished in red.

Aryna Sabalenka, on the other hand, made heads turn in a white minidress with lacey detailing and fur accents. She completed her ensemble with natural makeup and tousled beachy waves.

Elena Rybakina displayed her sophisticated style in a white halter dress that boasted a fashionable back cutout. She enhanced her appearance with a dewy makeup look and flowing waves in her hair.

Ons Jabeur stood out in a off-white dress with a dramatic cape, while Maria Sakkari chose a floor-length white gown. Jessica Pegula donned a white tea-length dress, and Marketa Vondrousova stunned in a white minidress.

The players gathered on the beach for the pre-tournament photoshoot, posing alongside the coveted trophy.

After taking the customary photo, the players posed for an impromptu photoshoot of their own, with Sabalenka taking a fun selfie of the group.

Additionally, the players hilariously assumed dueling stances to symbolize their upcoming showdown for WTA Finals title. Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, in particular, showcased their battle for the World No. 1 title.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka: World No. 1 scenario at WTA Finals 2023

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek

The battle for the World No. 1 ranking between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka is set for a dramatic showdown at the 2023 WTA Finals.

As things stand, Sabalenka leads with 8,425 points to her name, holding a 660-point lead over Swiatek (7,795). Given her substantial lead, Sabalenka is in control of her fate. If the Belarusian reaches the final with only one loss in the group stage, she will secure the top spot, irrespective of Swiatek's performance.

If the Pole loses one group match, Sabalenka can secure the World No. 1 ranking by either winning all her group stage matches or making it to the final. If Swiatek loses two group matches, a 2-1 record in the group stage will be enough for the Belarusian.

Iga Swiatek, however, will be heavily dependent on the Belarusian's results. If Sabalenka loses all her group matches, the Pole must either win the title or maintain a perfect 3-0 record in the group stage to finish the year on top.

If Sabalenka wins only one group stage match, just winning the title would be enough for Swiatek. However, If the Belarusian wins two, the four-time Grand Slam champion will need to clinch the title and win at least two of her group stage matches. If Sabalenka wins all three, Swiatek must remain undefeated at the event to secure the World No. 1 ranking.