Iga Swiatek becomes first World No. 1 to reach US Open final since Serena Williams in 2014

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek booked her place in the US Open final by defeating sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday night.

Sabalenka started the match well and won the opening set 6-3. However, Swiatek bounced back and won the next two, 6-1, 6-4, to reach her second Grand Slam final of the season, having previously won the French Open.

The Pole thus became the first player from her country to make it to the US Open final and also the first World No. 1 to reach the title clash in New York since Serena Williams in 2014.

Back then, the American won the Major by beating good friend Caroline Wozniacki in the final.

The seven-year period in which no World No. 1 had reached the US Open final is tied with the French Open (2000-2006) for the longest in any Major in the Open Era.

Iga Swiatek will face Ons Jabeur in the US Open final

After squeezing past Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek will face fifth seed Ons Jabeur in the US Open final on Saturday.

Jabeur reached her second consecutive Grand Slam final by outclassing Cincinnati Champion Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in an hour and seven minutes.

It will be the fifth meeting between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur, with their head-to-head currently tied at 2-2. The two last locked horns in the final of the Italian Open this season, with the Pole winning 6-2, 6-2.

Speaking at her post-match press conference, Jabeur said that while facing Swiatek will be very tough, she will look to avenge her defeat in Rome. The Tunisian also claimed that she knows "exactly what to do" against the 21-year-old.

"You know, Iga never loses finals, so it's going to be very tough. I know she struggled a little bit with the balls here, but I don't see her struggling much, to be honest with you. She's playing awesome. It's going to be tough match. Definitely going for my revenge. I love playing on this surface, and I feel like I know exactly what to do against her," Jabeur said.

Iga Swiatek's form dipped a little following her victory at the French Open, but she looks to have regained her killer instinct.

Saturday's final promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both players looking to create history. Swiatek has a shot at winning her third Grand Slam singles title, and her first on hardcourt.

