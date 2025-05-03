"Iga Swiatek is becoming more aware of the toxic environment" - Fans concerned over reports of Pole potentially skipping grass season amid struggles

Reports from Poland have suggested that Iga Swiatek might skip the grass season to take a break from the sport. She has expressed a wish to go on a vacation to a place where she would be far away from any courts.

Swiatek last reached a final when she won the 2024 French Open title. In the past year, she has gone 0-5 in the semifinals and has lost her World No. 1 ranking. Due to her exceptional performances on clay last season, she has a massive amount of points to defend this time out.

After her Madrid Open semifinals exit to Coco Gauff, the Pole has already lost 610 points. Any further lapse in Italy or France could cause her ranking to drop further. In the grass season, however, Swiatek only has 130 points to defend, which she earned with a third-round finish at Wimbledon.

A report from Poland suggested that the World No. 2 was looking for a break, and it might come during the grass season.

The report was shared on X, and fans voiced their concerns over the problems she was facing.

"It's getting very serious if she's considering skipping an entire portion of the season. I feel she is becoming more aware of the toxic environment around her and that it's making her scared. Rybakina has already shown us how problematic relationships can affect a player," one fan wrote.

"Idk what to say, I know her peace of mind is the priority. But skipping grass won't help her learning journey. The long break will mean she'll be rusty for the USO adding more pressure to do well. It's all a vicious cycle," another fan wrote.

"yes she really need that break and rest. no tennis at all for a while and have some fun," a third fan opined.

Here are some more fan reactions to reports about Iga Swiatek considering skipping the grass season.

"Sounds like a good plan. The girl needs a break. I want to see Iga doing well on grass one day but it can wait till next year," one fan wrote.

"🥲 hope she’s doing ok and that this will be for the best," another fan wrote.

"Hope she gets better. Mental fatigue can be a problem," yet another fan wrote.

Iga Swiatek reportedly lost her grandfather before the 2025 Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek reportedly suffered the loss of her grandfather before the Madrid Open. A tennis journalist, Benoit Maylin, wrote on X about Swiatek's loss and the tough time Novak Djokovic was going through.

"Before burying Djokovic and Swiatek after Novak's strange behavior and Iga's apparent nervousness, it should be noted that both are going through a complicated period. Several of Djoko's close friends have health problems, and Iga lost his grandfather just before the tournament," Maylin wrote (translated from French).

Although the information about the 24-time Grand Slam champion was unconfirmed, Swiatek's situation was confirmed by her PR manager, according to Polish journalist Michal Chojecki.

"I asked Iga Swiatek's team if the information given by this journalist about the death of Iga's grandfather is true. Daria Sulgostowska (Swiatek's PR manager) confirms. Iga was at the funeral before the tournament," Chojecki wrote on X, in response to Maylin's post (translated from Polish).

Since her 2024 French Open triumph, Iga Swiatek has faced a challenging period. Her struggles on grass continued with a third-round exit at Wimbledon 2024, losing to Yulia Putintseva. At the US Open, she was ousted in the quarterfinals by Jessica Pegula, ending her reign as World No. 1.

A doping case in 2024 further disrupted her momentum. Despite reaching several semifinals and quarterfinals, she hasn't reached a final since Paris. Her recent 6-1, 6-1 loss to Coco Gauff in Madrid highlighted ongoing challenges.

