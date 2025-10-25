"Iga Swiatek had no belief or no confidence" - Pole's coach Wim Fissette reveals unknown details behind her iconic Wimbledon victory

Iga Swiatek's coach, Wim Fissette, opened up about the Pole's mentality on grass before her maiden Wimbledon triumph. The Belgian coach said Swiatek had "no confidence" on grass before their successful preparatory event in Bad Homburg.

Earlier this year, Swiatek claimed her first title on grass, and it was as big as it could get. She laid her hands on the Venus Rosewater Dish after a fantastic tournament. However, this came after a year of struggle to reach the final on any surface and after a career filled with struggles on grass.

Speaking to Mitch Michals during the Inside-In Podcast, Fisette credited the week of training in Mallorca and the event in Bad Homburg for helping lift Swiatek.

"We had like a week of training in Mallorca, which was really nice, like just combining the work but also some relaxation. And then the preparation tournament in Bad Homburg, and actually, I felt she was playing very well," he said (from 31:20).

Here, he observed Swiatek’s game steadily improving from her first match through to the final against Jessica Pegula. Fissette noted that while there’s never a perfect formula for Grand Slam success, he saw Swiatek’s confidence on grass evolve throughout the process.

"I felt like she had no belief or no confidence on the surface before, but that confidence and belief was growing day by day. And you know, if a player like Iga can grow her confidence day by day, like, there's a lot possible," he added.

Before the 2025 season, Swiatek held a 24-10 record on grass, her lowest win percentage across all surfaces. Though it remains her weakest statistically, she significantly improved that mark this year, adding 10 more victories and suffering just one defeat.

"It’s kind of the perfect performances from her side" - Wim Fissette speaks about Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon semifinal and final

Iga Swiatek at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

During the same podcast appearance, Wim Fissette gave his verdict on Iga Swiatek's Wimbledon semifinal and final performances. She defeated Belinda Bencic in the semifinal 6-2, 6-0 before claiming a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova in the final.

"The two last matches where she kind of played perfectly with Bencic and Anisimova, I watched those matches again, and it’s kind of the perfect performances from her side. I’m super impressed by that, and it’s, yeah, like a memory for life to finish the tournament with two matches like that," he said (from 33:10).

Anisimova, however, got her revenge against the Pole with a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the US Open quarterfinals.

Since her Wimbledon triumph, Iga Swiatek has continued her impressive form, posting a 20-4 record and capturing two more titles, including the Cincinnati Open and the Korea Open. The World No. 2 now turns her focus to the WTA Finals.

