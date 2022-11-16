Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and other WTA players wish Paula Badosa on her 25th birthday

Paula Badosa, who turned 25 on Tuesday, took to social media to thank everyone for wishing her on her birthday. Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Garbine Muguruza and Victoria Azarenka, among others, sent birthday greetings to the 25-year-old.

The former World No. 2 shared photos from her birthday celebrations in the Maldives and expressed her gratitude for all the wishes.

“Thanks to everyone for the bday wishes and making my day even more special. Love you,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

Coco Gauff wished the Spaniard well by commenting on her post and Badosa was quick to thank the 18-year-old, before playfully asking for some of her shoe collection.

“Happy birthday,” wrote Coco Gauff.

“@cocogauff thanks coco, need some of your shoes collection. haha,” Paula Badosa replied.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek also sent birthday wishes to Badosa.

“Happy bday!” wrote Iga Swiatek.

Victoria Azarenka, Garbine Muguruza, Carla Suarez Navarro, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands were some of the other tennis players who wished Badosa on her special day.

"I've never lost the hope or the strength to keep fighting for what I like and want the most" - Paula Badosa on her 2022 season

Paula Badosa in action at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

Paula Badosa announced the end of her 2022 season on social media last month. She claimed that it was a year in which she experienced both the best and worst of things, learned to set priorities, and protect herself as a person. She added that despite experiencing certain defeats, she never lost the will to fight for what she values most.

"My 2022 season is over... a year that has passed through all the moments and emotions. Where I've lived from the best experiences to the worst. But where I tried to learn from each of them and especially come out stronger from them (I don't have another) and where I learned to prioritize and protect myself as a person," Badosa wrote on Instagram.

"Where I've made mistakes (never wanting) and a few right ones too. But through it all, I've never lost the hope or the strength to keep fighting for what I like and want the most," she added.

The Spaniard also expressed gratitude to her supporters and to those who stood by her side throughout the season.

"Luckily, I have people by my side who support me in each of those moments and walk with me hand in hand, whatever happens (you are the best). And I also have some amazing fans, who are always with me and make me smile reading them (Thank you)," Badosa wrote.

"And well, I don't want to roll up anymore.. Thank you 2022 for everything you've taught me. 2023 let's see what you have for me... I feel like it. See you soon my people," she concluded.

