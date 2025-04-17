Iga Swiatek compares herself to Carlos Alcaraz to explain why one aspect of her game 'isn't perfect'

Iga Swiatek has opened up about an aspect of her game that is far from perfect, explaining why she struggled with that technique compared to Carlos Alcaraz. The Pole made her remarks after winning her opening match at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Ad

Following a first-round bye, Swiatek took on qualifier Jana Fett in her opening match at the WTA 500 event. The World No. 2 delivered a clinical performance, claiming a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Fett to book her place in the quarterfinals.

During her post-match press conference, Iga Swiatek was asked about adding some drop shots to her arsenal during the match. However, the Pole admitted that she had only used the tactic on one occasion, which ended up being unsuccessful.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, one. It didn't work, so...," Swiatek said

The World No. 2 also disclosed that she had always wanted to incorporate drop shots into her game but admitted that her technique wasn't perfect. Swiatek asserted that using the shot didn't come naturally to her, unlike Carlos Alcaraz, who had been using drop shots since he was a child.

"Yeah, that's the idea, but it's not like something new. I always wanted to do that, but for sure the technique isn't perfect yet. If I haven't been doing that since I'm a kid, like Carlos, for example, then it's a bit harder to force it, you know, later on. So, yeah, I want to try because this is the only way to improve that and to learn how to do that," she added.

Ad

Furthermore, Iga Swiatek revealed that she had been working closely with her coach, Wim Fissette, to improve the placement of her first serve. She also emphasized the importance of relying on her intuition during matches.

"It's going to feel again like I'm playing a first match" - Iga Swiatek on Stuttgart QF schedule

Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

During the same press conference, Iga Swiatek opened up about the challenging nature of the three-day break before her quarterfinal match. However, the Pole acknowledged that all players would have to deal with the same schedule and disclosed that she wasn't overthinking the issue.

Ad

"Even more break. But I don't know. For sure it's going to feel again like I'm playing a first match a little bit, because you're going to have to get into the rhythm again, but honestly, every player is going to have a little bit of a situation like that," Swiatek said. "Honestly, I'm not overthinking it. Doesn't really matter."

Ad

The World No. 2 will lock horns with Emma Navarro or Jelena Ostapenko in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash at the WTA 500 event in Stuttgart. While Swiatek enjoys a 2-0 winning record against Navarro, she has lost all five of her previous encounters against Ostapenko.

If Iga Swiatek triumphs over her quarterfinal opponent, she could face Jessica Pegula or Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More