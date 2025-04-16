Iga Swiatek snubs Taylor Swift for new favourite pre-match song

Iga Swiatek recently revealed her favorite pre-match songs, which didn't include music from her favorite singer, Taylor Swift. The Pole's love for the 'Shake it Off' singer is no secret to the tennis fraternity.

Swiatek will kick off her European clay swing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, where she will be the second seed and receive a bye as a result of her seeding. The Pole is a two-time champion at the event and received a red Porsche Panamera and a blue Porsche Taycan Turbo as her prize. During a recent interview, she was asked if she was driving those cars.

"I drive them all the time," she told Tennis Channel. "My first car was the Panamera, so it's my favourite. I feel very comfortable in it and just love it."

When asked ‘Never in my life have I been caught singing in the car when I thought no one was watching' during a fun segment, the 23-year-old hilariously answered:

"I sing in the car all the time, but no one has ever seen me do it. But I wish someone had, because I think I look pretty cool doing it – like in a music video."

Continuing with the interaction, she also divulged that 'Can't Stop' by the world-renowned band Red Hot Chili Peppers was her favorite pre-match song at the moment. Though she is a die-hard fan of the American pop star Taylor Swift, she seems to have decided to go with some electrifying music to fire her up before the match.

Though she may not be listening to Swift's music before her matches, it does not mean she is not one of her biggest fans. The Pole even received a special congratulatory letter from the American pop icon for winning the French Open, when she attended her Eras Tour concert in Liverpool last year.

During the BNP Paribas Open, Swiatek also revealed which album of Swift made her a fan.

"I just loved the lyrics, and how she described the world" - Iga Swiatek on the album that made her a Taylor Swift fan

Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek revealed that Taylor Swift's 2010 album 'Speak Now' converted the Pole into a Swiftie (a nickname given to die-hard Taylor Swift fans). Though she wasn't that well-versed in English back then, she was still mesmerized by the American's ability to describe the world.

"Speak Now," Iga Swiatek said while recalling which album of Taylor Swift's made her a fan. "Yes, that was one of the first ones that's... ugh, I don't know, I just loved the lyrics, and how she described the world. I remember I didn't speak English that well when I listened to her the first time. I learned so much because of it. Also it was the first album where I thought I was watching a movie, you know?"

On the tennis side of things, Iga Swiatek kicked off her campaign at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix by decimating Jana Fett 6-2, 6-2.

