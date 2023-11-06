Iga Swiatek congratulates Novak Djokovic on Paris Masters triumph

Iga Swiatek has congratulated Novak Djokovic on his triumph at the Paris Masters.

Djokovic booked his place in the final of the tournament with wins over Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Tallon Griekspoor, defending champion Holger Rune and Andrey Rublev.

He faced Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday, November 5, and beat the Bulgarian 6-4, 6-3 to win a record-extending seventh title at the Masters 1000 event and his sixth of 2023.

Many, including Swiatek, congratulated Djokovic on his victory. The Pole commented on the Serb's post on X (formerly Twitter), writing "Congratulations!" followed by an emoji.

Swiatek herself is on the brink of lifting a major title this week. She booked her place in the final of the WTA Finals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over top seed Aryna Sabalenka. The Pole is yet to drop a set throughout the year-end championships.

She will take on fifth seed Jessica Pegula, who has also not dropped a set in the tournament. The American reached the final after beating her doubles partner Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-1.

Swiatek and Pegula will square off for the ninth time, with the Pole leading 5-3 in the head-to-head. If Swiatek comes out on top, she will dethrone Sabalenka at the top of the WTA rankings.

Novak Djokovic: "This win has more weight and more value and it's extra sweeter"

The Serb in action at the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic played the entirety of the Paris Masters with stomach issues and stated in his post-match press conference that these circumstances added more weight and value to his triumph.

"So considering, as I said, the circumstances I had in the last seven days, you know, this win has more weight and more value and it's extra sweeter, so to say, particularly at these stage of my career," he said. "I don't even know in which stages of my career I am anymore, but I think that every win on a big tournament maybe the value is double nowadays."

Djokovic now has 51 wins out of 56 matches this season and is 1,490 points ahead of Carlos Alcaraz at the top of the ATP rankings.

The Serb will next compete at the ATP Finals in Turin where he is the defending champion. If the 36-year-old wins the tournament, he will become the most successful competitor in its history, surpassing Roger Federer's tally of six titles.

