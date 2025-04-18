Iga Swiatek gets rare Good Friday holiday in Stuttgart but coach Wim's kids do early Easter egg hunt

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's children, kicked off Easter early in the morning with an exciting egg hunt. Meanwhile, the Pole has received a day off as laws in Stuttgart do not allow sporting events on Good Friday (18 April).

Fissette's wife, Jasmien Clijsner, shared multiple images on her Instagram Story showing the excitement of her kids as they participated in an ' Easter egg hunt.' The activity began early in the morning at 7:00 AM, and Fissette's sons, Arthur and Louis, were spotted having a lot of fun.

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's wife's Instagram Stories (Images: Instagram @jasmienclijsner)

World No. 2 Swiatek, meanwhile, is trying to change her fortunes on her favorite surface in Stuttgart. She has not reached a final since the last WTA clay event she played.

At the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, she will take on Jelena Ostapenko up next in the quarterfinal on Saturday, April 19. On Friday, April 18, however, no matches will be played in Stuttgart as it is a public holiday.

Stuttgart 2025 QF: Iga Swiatek looks to earn her first win against Jelena Ostapenko after 5 losses

Iga Swiatek (L) Jelena Ostapenko at the Qatar Open - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek has faced Jelena Ostapenko five times before, and the Latvian has come out on top each time. The Pole has been able to win only two sets against Ostapenko, but at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, it will be the first time that the pair face off on clay.

Ostapnko got the better of Dayana Yastremska in the first round and ousted seventh seed Emma Navarro 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in the second round to set up a sixth clash against the Pole.

After her match against Navarro, Ostapenko revealed what she believes is the key to another victory against the World No. 2.

"I just have to do what I have to do: Stay aggressive and play my game. I’m always ready for a battle against great players. I mean, she’s a great player. Yeah, I just need to focus more on what I have to do," she said (via The Tennis Gazette).

Second seed Swiatek received a bye in the first round of the event and got the better of Jana Fett 6-2, 6-2 in the second round. The winner of the quarterfinal between Swiatek and Ostapenko will take on the winner of the match between third seed Jessica Pegula and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Meanwhile, in the other half, top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Anastasia Potapova in one quarterfinal, while fourth seed Coco Gauff will face fifth seed Jasmine Paolini in the other.

