Iga Swiatek won the 2023 French Open women's singles title after defeating Karolina Muchova in the final, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, on Saturday.

It marked her third French Open title in four years, bringing up her tally of Grand Slam trophies to four.

After the match, the Pole was presented with the French Open women's singles trophy by the legendary Chris Evert. While lifting the trophy in jubiliation, Swiatek dropped the top of the trophy in her excitement, which ended up falling onto the clay.

She then removed the top from the trophy with the help of the organizers so she could carry on the celebration before posing for pictures.

During the trophy ceremony, Swiatek thanked everyone involved in the French Open organization.

"I really love being here, basically it's my favorite place on tour, so thank you guys - everybody, tournament organizers, sponsors, people that are working behind the scenes - you're making this tournament so great for us that it's always a pleasure to come back and give 100%," Swiatek said during the ceremony.

The World No. 1 also thanked her sponsors and fans, saying:

"I also want to thank my sponsors who are supporting me, and you guys for coming and giving us the energy. It was so loud today and in the semifinals, incredible really, and I hope next year the atmosphere will be even better. Thank you for coming and enjoy!"

Iga Swiatek cuts Aryna Sabalenka's lead in WTA Finals Race

Iga Swiatek after her 2023 French Open win

Iga Swiatek's win at the 2023 French Open has earned her 2,000 points in the WTA Finals Race. The Pole is now one step closer to Aryna Sabalenka, who is still in the lead even though she lost in the semifinals of the tournament to Karolina Muchova.

Swiatek now has 5,145 points, jumping over Elena Rybakina with 4,406. The Belarussian, on the other hand, has 5,620.

The rest of the top 10 of the WTA Race looks like this: Jessica Pegula (2,445), Karolina Muchova (2,140), Coco Gauff (1,865), Belinda Bencic (1,800), Barbora Krejcikova (1,741), Beatriz Haddad Maia (1,687) and Petra Kvitova (1,645).

Swiatek will also remain the World No. 1 with 8,940 points, but Sabalenka's semifinal appearance cut her deficit down, as she now has 8,012 points.

The rest of the current WTA top 10 looks like this: Elena Rybakina (5,090), Caroline Garcia (5,025), Jessica Pegula (4,905), Ons Jabeur (3,961), Coco Gauff (3,435), Maria Sakkari (3,272), Petra Kvitova (3,102), Beatriz Haddad Maia (2,910).

