Iga Swiatek looking forward to the challenge of playing a full calendar year on tour after truncated preseason

Iga Swiatek will begin her 2022 season as the defending champion at the Adelaide International, which is scheduled to be played between January 2--9. Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself training in the gym.

In her latest interview with the WTA, the Pole, who ended last season ranked inside the top 10, recently spoke about her time in Adelaide as well as her expectations for the upcoming season.

Highlighting the truncated preseason, Swiatek said she was looking forward to the challenge of playing a full season following only about a week's rest.

"I'm curious if my energy is going to last till the end of the season if I'm only going to take one week off during this preseason," Swiatek said. "Because when we started this year, we were all pretty fresh because we only played like four tournaments in 2020."

Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic at the 2021 Adelaide International final.

Swiatek also recalled her time at the 2021 Adelaide International, saying she treated the tournament as a "rest" period and did not put too much pressure on herself.

The youngster described the city as a "calm" and "peaceful" place, adding that the lack of pressure gave her a certain level of freedom.

"Adelaide I remember, it was kind of like going there after the Australian Open, it was like going to a really calm and peaceful place," Swiatek recalled. "Even though I was still in the tournament and I was playing my highest level, I treated it like some kind of rest, like mental rest."

"It's pretty fun to have that kind of break. It was the same when I came to Eastbourne before Wimbledon. You don't have many obligations when you play smaller tournaments. So it's even more fun sometimes," she added.

"We were working with my management team and my PR team to really construct a system that was going to help me rest" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the 2021 Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek also spoke about feeling better prepared to handle her off-court commitments in 2022, saying that she spent a significant amount of time working with her management team to "construct" a system that would allow extra time to rest.

During the off-season, Swiatek was seen vacationing in the south of France.

"But also, when I'm back home, it became pretty easy because we were working with my management team and my PR team to really construct a system that was going to help me rest sometimes," Swiatek said.

Swaitek will feature on the cover of Elle Poland's January issue. In the interview, the Pole spoke about photoshoots and her sponsorship deals.

"So maybe next year I'm going to be able to like squeeze all the photoshoots in blocks. This year, I wasn't able to do that because it was new for us. And also the partnerships that I have with my sponsors are pretty fresh. So now, we met each other and I think it's going to be easier to do that."

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya