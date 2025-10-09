  • home icon
  • "Iga Swiatek is lying her a** off" - Fans react to Pole calling Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' 'perfect' despite heavy criticism

"Iga Swiatek is lying her a** off" - Fans react to Pole calling Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' 'perfect' despite heavy criticism

By Stuti Dutta
Modified Oct 09, 2025 07:09 GMT
Iga Swiatek(left) and Taylor Swift(right). Images:Getty
Iga Swiatek(left) and Taylor Swift(right). Images:Getty

Iga Swiatek opined on Taylor Swift latest album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’. The Pole went through the album that dropped on October 3 and found it “perfectly made”. However, the album drew heavy criticism and a few fans couldn't believe Swiatek's take on it.

Taylor Swift's 11th album has fans divided with a few praising it while others shutting it down as her worst till date and full of innuendos and name-dropping.

The WTA asked Swiatek on camera about the new album after her opening-round win against Marie Bouzkova at the 2025 Wuhan Open. The video was shared on the Chinese social media network RedNote, in which Swiatek said:

"Yeah, I listened to the whole album. I think it's amazing. It's kind of like perfectly made. I think it's just consistent and really great and really exciting."
Fans were quick to question the World No. 2 on X with one confused if she was "lying" or was genuinely impressed by the songs.

"idk if she's such a good liar or this is a rare L from her," wrote a fan.
Another read into her expressions and compared it to when the World No. 2 spoke about Ariana Grande and the musical Wicked.

"She couldn't play poker. lying with a non-straight face. her ~enthusiasm~ talking about Taylor's new chemical weapon VS her excitement talking about Wicked."

Here are a few more reactions:

"I know (hope) shes lying," wrote one.
"Lying her ass off ohmyiga," wrote another.
"This looks sooo forced #FREEHER" a fan commented.
"Goats aren't always perfect. Sometimes they have bad music taste and that's ok," chimed in another.

After her opening-round win, Swiatek will next play Belinda Bencic in the second-round of the 2025 Wuhan Open.

Iga Swiatek's choice of Top 3 Taylor Swift albums

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Wuhan Open. Image: Getty
Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Wuhan Open. Image: Getty

Iga Swiatek is a self-proclaimed “Swiftie” and had shared before the 2025 Wimbledon Championships that she wished the pop star would grace the Royal Box in one of her matches. Swiatek's wish did not come true but she did lift her 6th Grand Slam trophy at Wimbledon this year.

When players later moved to the hardcourt swing of the tour, the Cincinnati Open organizers caught up with the 6-time Grand Slam champion and asked her rank Taylor Swift's albums from 1 to 10. Swiatek's top choice was Swift's album Fearless, follwed by Midnight at No. 2 and Red at No.3.

Iga Swiatek not only enjoyed the fun and games at the Cinncinati Open but also won the title. She followed it up with another title-win at the Seoul Open in September. She is now competing at the 2025 Wuhan Open where she will eye her fourth title of the season.

Stuti Dutta

Stuti Dutta

Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.

As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'

Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance!

Edited by Stuti Dutta
