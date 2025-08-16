"Thank God you're a better tennis player than a Swiftie" - Fans react to Iga Swiatek ranking Taylor Swift albums as she puts Evermore below Midnights

The current World No. 3 Iga Swiatek has recently ranked iconic singer Taylor Swift's albums, which attracted reactions from the fans online. The Polish star is competing in the 2025 Cincinnati and has reached the semifinal round of the WTA 1000 tournament.The six-time Major-winner recently admitted she is one of the biggest supporters of multiple award-winning American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. The tennis star also attended the American singer's Eras Tour concert in Liverpool last year. Over the past, Swiatek has expressed appreciation for Swift's albums, and recently, on her Cincinnati Open tour, she ranked her favourite albums.Through the recent Instagram video of the Cincinnati Open, the Warsaw, Poland, native shared how she would rank Swift's album from one to ten. Swiatek said:&quot;We're gonna rank all of Taylor's albums. I'll do my best anyway. Don't judge because it's hard. It's gonna be not which one is the best, but which one I like the most.&quot;At the top, she chose 'Midnights', then 'Evermore', 'Red', '1989', 'Speak Now', 'Lover', 'Fearless', 'The Tortured Poets Department', 'Reputation', and for the last, she selected 'Taylor Swift', the singer's debut album from 2006. The former World No. 1 further added:&quot;Oh my god, Reputation. This is not the right place for Reputation. It should be much, much higher. Sorry.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSwiatek's ranking of Swift's albums garnered reactions from the fans via r/tennis' Reddit post, with one of them commenting:&quot;Thank goodness you're a better tennis player than a Swiftie, Iga! Jkkk Tbh ranking Taylor's albums is hard!! It's like asking who your favorite kid is hahaha.&quot;One fan denounced her ranking and added:&quot;Iga has terrible ranking for these albums. Red and 1989 are pop masterpieces. Folklore/Evermore are so incredible too. I just blasted them in my car for years.&quot;Another enthusiast of the singer wrote:&quot;Midnights over 1989!? Oh Iga I may have to unstan 😔&quot;Some of the other fan reactions are:&quot;Midnights is NOT higher than 1989,&quot; another Swiftie added.&quot;I know it’s a blind ranking but I would NOT put Midnights first, sorry 😭 I’m an evermore/folklore fan first, 1989 fan second,&quot; wrote another.Screenshot of r/tennis' Reddit post featuring fans' comments | Source: Reddit/r/tennisMeanwhile, on the court, Iga Swiatek will lock horns with former World No. 3 Elena Rybakina in the semifinal round of the Cincinnati Open on Sunday, August 17.Iga Swiatek to kick off her 2025 US Open campaign with Casper RuudThe Polish star, Iga Swiatek, will enter the 2025 US Open mixed doubles with Norwegian star Casper Ruud. The former World No. 2 recently concluded his Cincinnati Open journey with a round of 64 loss to Arthur Rinderknech. The 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship will be played from August 19 to 20 during the first week of the US Open. This year's mixed doubles matches will be played as per the new format. Iga Swiatek is the 2022 US Open champion and was knocked out by the eventual runner-up Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinal round last year.