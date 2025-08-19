Iga Swiatek receives hopeful message from US Open mixed doubles partner Casper Ruud after her Cincinnati Open win

Iga Swiatek recently received a hopeful message from her US Open doubles partner, Casper Ruud, shortly after her victory at the Cincinnati Open. The US Open is slated to commence on August 19, 2025, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.Swiatek produced a stellar performance at the Cincinnati Open and advanced to the finals, locking horns with Jasmine Paolini. She solidified her legacy in the sport by claiming the title after registering a 7-5, 6-4 win over the Italian. This marked the Pole's first-ever Cincinnati Open title and this year's second WTA title after the Wimbledon Championships.However, the former World No. 1 doesn't have much time to celebrate her victory, as she is now all set to compete at the mixed doubles tournament of the US Open with her partner Casper Ruud. The latter is also eager to commence the upcoming hard-court swing's journey, as he recently sent a message to the Pole under her latest Instagram post about her victory.Lauding Swiatek for her triumph at the Cincinnati Open, Ruud wrote a comment on her social media, congratulating her and amping her up for their collaboration at the US Open. It read:&quot;Amazing🏆🤩👏🏼 see you tomorrow😅🎾💪🏼&quot;Here is the snippet of his comment:Iga Swiatek and Ruud will be competing against the home favorites, Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe, in the first round of the US Open mixed doubles tournament.Iga Swiatek made her feelings known about immediately playing at the US Open after the Cincinnati OpenFollowing her Cincinnati Open win on August 18 against Jasmine Paolini, there is no rest for Iga Swiatek, as she is scheduled to compete in the doubles tournament of the US Open on August 19, 2025. Shortly after the triumph, the Pole had to catch her flight to New York, where she will be teaming up with Casper Ruud to compete in the upcoming tournament.In a post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, she opened up about playing in consecutive tournaments and said that she needed to reset and focus again to compete at the US Open.&quot;It (Cincinnati Open title) means a lot, but honestly I'm kind of used to having both scenarios because I had some great tournaments before Roland Garros for example, or before Australia, but then you know, you kind of need to reset and focus on another one anyway, like, you start from the beginning,&quot; Iga Swiatek said.She added:'It's a long tournament, a Grand Slam, so, for sure you need to use that confidence and the experience you get from the previous one, but I don't know how the (US Open) surface is.&quot;Talking about the tight schedule, she further added:&quot;You need to kind of adjust from the beginning anyway. So, I'm excited to go today and play tomorrow. The schedule is tight. Hopefully I'm going to make it to the flight.&quot; With her Cincinnati Open win, Iga Swiatek will now enter the US Open as world No. 2, overtaking Coco Gauff, who is now ranked third.