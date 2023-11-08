Iga Swiatek receives massive viewer boost in Poland, 2023 WTA Finals triumph in Cancun watched by 600,000 viewers

Iga Swiatek's victory over Jessica Pegula in the final of the 2023 WTA Finals was watched by more than 600,000 viewers in Poland.

The Pole overcame Pegula on Monday, November 6, without breaking a sweat. On the back of a straight-set victory over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, Swiatek wreaked havoc on Pegula right from the word go.

The 22-year-old won a total of 12 out of 13 points on her first serve in the opening set and broke Pegula twice. Her serve remained unchallenged and she won a total of 25 points to secure the set 6-1.

The following set brought more misery for Pegula as Iga Swiatek hammered the tennis ball around at will. The winner neutralized her opponent's serve three times in the second set to score a bagel and win the year-end championship in Cancun.

Notably, Swiatek's onslaught was witnessed by a staggering 600,000 viewers in Poland as per Canal+ Sport — a sports programming platform.

Iga Swiatek was on a mission in Cancun as she didn't drop a single set throughout the week-long tournament.

Iga Swiatek thanks her team and supporters after winning maiden WTA Finals title

Iga Swiatek took to social media to thank her team members and supporters after securing her maiden WTA Finals trophy in Cancun, Mexico. She said:

"What a season that was… I saw, did and learned so much. Before I’ll start my much-needed vacation, I would like to leave here some words of appreciation, gratitude and some thoughts."

"I would like to thank my team. I wouldn’t be in this place without you. I want to thank everyone who supports me every day through the ups and downs of every season," Swiatek added.

With the win over Jessica Pegula, Swiatek regained the World No. 1 position which she lost in September to Aryna Sabalenka after a 75-week stint. She is also guaranteed to finish the year 2023 as top-ranked.

Prior to the Cancun glory, the Pole won a total of five titles in the 2023 season. Her first trophy came in February at the Qatar Open, where she defeated Pegula in the decider.

In April, the 22-year-old won the Stuttgart Open with a victory over Sabalenka in the final. Two months later, she lifted the fourth Grand Slam title of his career at the French Open.

After a dismal run at the Wimbledon Championships in July, Swiatek reigned supreme at the Poland Open. In October, she won the China Open in Beijing.