Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette celebrates 45th birthday with wife Jasmien and sons Arthur & Louis amid Pole's Miami Open campaign

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette celebrated his 45th birthday with his wife, Jasmien Clijsner, and their sons, Arthur and Louis on Saturday, March 22. This came amid Swiatek's 2025 Miami Open campaign.

Fissette and his family are currently in Florida for the WTA 1000 hard court tournament, where Swiatek is competing. She is seeded second in the tournament, and began her campaign in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round.

In her opening match, Iga Swiatek got past Caroline Garcia with a score of 6-2, 7-5 in an hour and 34 minutes. This marked the seventh time she faced Garcia, with the former World No.1 claiming her sixth win over the Frenchwoman.

With this win, Swiatek advanced to the third round, where she will face Elise Mertens

After the conclusion of Swiatek's match with Caroline Garcia, her coach Wim Fissette, who was present at the court, went out with his wife Jasmien Clijsner and their sons Arthur and Louis to celebrate his 45th birthday at a contemporary Japanese restaurant called Zuma. Jasmien shared a picture of the celebration on her Instagram Story.

Before beginning her campaign at the 2025 Miami Open, Iga Swiatek competed at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. She was the defending champion and she defeated players like Caroline Garcia, Dayana Yastremska, Karolina Muchova, and Zheng Qinwen before falling to eventual champion Mirra Andeeva in the semifinals.

Iga Swiatek will face Elise Mertens at the 2025 Miami Open 3R

Following her win over Caroline Garcia in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open, Iga Swiatek will face Elise Mertens in the third round of the tournament. Mertens is seeded 27th at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida and began her campaign in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round.

Mertens kicked off her campaign with a solid straight-set victory over Peyton Stearns, winning 6-4, 6-1. Stearns had advanced to the second round by defeating Katie Boulter 6-4, 6-2 in the first round.

Swiatek and Mertens have only met once before on the WTA Tour, in the second round of the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where the Pole emerged victorious 6-3, 6-4.

The winner of this match will face either 15th seed Karolina Muchova or 23rd seed Elina Svitolina in the fourth round.

