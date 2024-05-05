Iga Swiatek's Madrid Open final vs Aryna Sabalenka catches Daria Saville's fancy as Aussie makes 'weird' request to Pole

Daria Saville recently made a hilarious request during Iga Swiatek's final match against Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Saville's journey at the Madrid Open ended in the second round after losing to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-4. She won the first qualifying match against Anastasia Zakharova 6-1, 5-7, 6-2. Then, the Australian lost to Jaqueline Cristian 4-6, 6-2, 2-6. She entered the main draw as Lucky Loser, defeating Hailey Baptiste 6-4, 7-6(5) in the first round, before crashing out in the second.

The Australian had a hilarious request from Iga Swiatek, wanting to know the Pole's skincare routine.

"This might be weird. but I wanna know Iga's skincare routine lol," Daria Saville wrote.

Expand Tweet

Saville lamented that she had tried every product but couldn't get rid of her adult acne.

"It's probably just soap and spf... and I'm out here trying every product possible to clear my adult acne lol," she continued.

Expand Tweet

Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a three-hour 11-minute thrilling encounter to lift the 2024 Madrid Open title for the first time in her career. The World No. 1 saved three match points en route to defeating the defending champion.

She has now won 20 titles in her career, including 4 Grand Slams, 11 WTA 1000 titles, five WTA 500, one WTA 250 and one WTA Finals.

Iga Swiatek on best beauty advice she received

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek recently became the Polish ambassador of Lancome, a French makeup, skincare, and perfume brand. She became the first athlete to hold this position and joined the illustrious list of ambassadors including Julia Roberts and Zendaya.

In an interview with Vogue Poland, the four-time Grand Slam champion was asked what was the best beauty advice she has ever received. The Pole replied that during Lancome's photo session, she learned to take basic care of her skin, adding that as a tennis player, she could easily neglect skincare.

"I definitely learned the most during the Lancôme photo session. At the moment, I am focusing on taking care of the basic care of my skin, especially cleansing and protecting it against harmful factors, because as a tennis player I could easily pollute and neglect my skin. I spend so much time in the sun and on airplanes that I can't skip moisturizing," she said to Vogue Poland.

Swiatek also said that she was still discovering her style. She also talked about loving her WTA Finals' red dress.

"I'm still discovering my style and I'm open to different things. I have my favorite colors, such as blue or purple, but that doesn't mean that I won't be convinced by a feminine, red dress, like the one I wore to the WTA Finals in Mexico (by the way, the dress fit perfectly into the local culture). I wear sports clothes and tracksuits every day, so I willingly use every opportunity to feel more attractive," she said.

Iga Swiatek will next be seen competing at the Rome Open.