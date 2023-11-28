Iga Swiatek's racket that won her French Open 2023 sold for $63K at auction, funds to be used for rehabilitation of children

Iga Swiatek's racket that won her the 2023 French Open has been sold for $63,000 at a recent auction organized by Polish motorsport legends Sobieslaw Zasada, Rafal Sonik, and Kajetan Kajetanowicz.

Swiatek's racket turned out to be a huge success, amassing 250,000 Polish Zloty (PLN) out of the 2.1 million PLN that was collected at the event. The accumulated funds will be used for the rehabilitation of children who have become victims of road accidents. It will also be used for awareness programs and acquiring life-saving equipment.

Traffic accidents in Poland have been increasing at an alarming rate. As per data, 1794 accidents involving children under the age of 14 have been reported in 2022. Out of this, 53 children have been reported dead.

In response, motor sporting icons Zasada, Sonik, and Kajetanowicz decided to conduct the auction. Online users also made donations in large amounts for the cause.

Swiatek's 250,000 PLN worth racket assisted her in defeating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the final and claim her third title at Roland Garros. The Pole defeated Claire Liu, Wang Xinyu, Lesia Tsurenko, Coco Gauff, and Beatriz Haddad Maia on her way to the summit clash.

Last year, Iga Swiatek auctioned the racket with which she won the 2022 French Open and the US Open. The charity was aimed at financially aiding Polish people to fight against sepsis.

Iga Swiatek reflects on her 2023 season, says it was the most difficult year of her career

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek admitted that 2023 has been the most difficult year of her career. While speaking to Punto de Break recently, the 22-year-old mentioned how challenging it was to defend the No. 1 spot from the start of the season and also deal with injuries.

"This has been the most difficult year of my career, although my possibilities are also increasing. What seemed complicated to me two years ago, doesn't seem so complicated now. It's not just about adapting to situations, since I started the season as No. 1 and then lost that position, but also injuries," Swiatek said.

She reckoned that this season was packed with high-level matches, leaving little to no time for rest.

"For me it has been another year playing at the highest level, so I didn't even have time to go home and rest," she added.

Iga Swiatek concluded the season on a high, winning the WTA Finals title. She defeated Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 in the final which also helped her finish No. 1 in the year-end rankings.