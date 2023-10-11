Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz thanks her for gifting Roger Federer-backed ON shoes

Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz has expressed her gratitude towards the Pole for gifting her ON shoes, which are backed by Roger Federer.

ON, a sportswear brand based in Switzerland welcomed Federer as a shareholder in 2019. In March 2023, the company signed up Swiatek and American tennis player Ben Shelton as its ambassadors.

Swiatek had previously been sponsored by Nike before transitioning to Asics in 2020. She then became the first female athlete to sign with On.

Recently, the former World No. 1 presented her sports psychologist Abramowicz with a brand-new pair of ON shoes. Abramowicz, appreciating the gesture, took to social media to share delightful pictures of the gifted shoes and thanked Iga Swiatek.

"Another year, another gift from @iga.swiatek," Abramowicz captioned her Instagram post.

Daria Abramowicz has been working with Iga Swiatek since 2019 when the Pole was merely a teenager. Since then, Swiatek has achieved remarkable success, securing multiple Grand Slam singles titles and ascending to the top of the world rankings.

Iga Swiatek: "If I were World No. 1 again, I would be much better prepared"

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 US Open

Following her title win at the 2023 China Open, Iga Swiatek opened up about effectively managing the weight of expectations.

Swiatek defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and nine minutes on Sunday, October 8, to secure her fifth title of the season in Beijing. The win placed her alongside 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams as the Pole became the first player to achieve the remarkable feat of securing five or more titles in consecutive seasons since the American legend, who managed the feat in 2014 and 2015.

During the post-match press conference, Swiatek discussed the overwhelming pressure she experienced upon achieving the World No. 1 ranking in 2022. She openly acknowledged the rapidity of her ascent to the top, which consequently demanded her to confront a multitude of challenges head-on and swiftly enhance her tennis skills.

“There has been a lot of pressure in recent seasons. I would say the progress I've made has been pretty quick and I didn't expect to be number one last year. I had to deal with a lot of things and grow tennis very quickly," she said (via puntodebreak).

Iga Swiatek acknowledged that handling pressure can be challenging at times, but she emphasized that it is an essential aspect of the sport and athletes must learn to adapt.

The 22-year-old further asserted that if she were to regain the top position, she would be considerably more equipped and prepared to face the forthcoming challenges.

"The pressure is difficult at certain times. On the other hand, it is part of our sport and we have to learn how to adapt, to focus on tennis. If I were number one again, I would be much better prepared. I learn from it, it will be easier,” Swiatek added.

