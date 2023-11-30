Iga Swiatek spellbound by Carlos Alcaraz's stunning shot in Mexico exhibition against Tommy Paul

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has reacted to Carlos Alcaraz's stunning shot in his exhibition match against American Tommy Paul in Mexico.

After ending the 2023 season with six titles, Alcaraz prepared for an exhibition match at Mexico City's La Plaza de Toros Monumental in the second edition of the Tennis Fest GNP.

The Spaniard beat Tommy Paul 7-6, 6-3, in front of nearly 30,000 fans. The match was announced in September following the successful execution of Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud's clash in the same venue.

One moment during Alcaraz and Paul's clash caught everyone's attention. It was when the former World No. 1 was up 4-1 in the second set and hit a stunning shot after his opponent had made an almost impossible return and eventually won the point.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Many fans were spellbound by the shot, including four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her feelings using an emoji.

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz: "I’m looking forward to coming back to Mexico, very surprised by how well they welcomed me"

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the Mexico exhibition event.

Carlos Alcaraz said after the exhibition match that he wasa moved by the love he received from the Mexican crowd.

The Spaniard added that he's already planning a return visit the next year, as well as a sightseeing tour.

"I’m looking forward to coming back (to Mexico). I’m very surprised by how well they welcomed me. I went to the Basilica, and I can’t wait to come back once again to do a bit more sightseeing," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz then discussed the match, claiming that both he and Tommy Paul steadily improved and demonstrated a better version of their games while having fun. He also expressed gratitude to the organizers for inviting them.

"Little by little, we improved and showed a better game. In the end, I think that’s what tennis is about - having fun, enjoying oneself, and making spectacular points.

"Thank you very much for the invitation and to the people who came to support us from start to finish," the 20-year-old said.

According to Punto de Break, Carlos Alcaraz will now enjoy a vacation with his friends in the Dominican Republic. He will also play an exhibition match against Novak Djokovic in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, before beginning his 2024 season at the Australian Open.