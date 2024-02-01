Iga Swiatek takes part in recreational go-karting with her team following Australian Open exit, poses with them on the podium after race

Iga Swiatek recently took part in recreational go-karting alongside her team following her departure from the 2024 Australian Open. She also posed with her team on the podium to commemorate the experience.

Swiatek had a brilliant 2023 season, winning six titles, including her fourth Grand Slam at the French Open. She also claimed titles at the Qatar Open, Stuttgart Open, Warsaw Open, China Open, and the WTA Finals.

However, the start of 2024 proved lackluster for the World No. 1. Swiatek led Poland to the final, but lost to Germany, despite winning in the singles category..

Then at the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, Iga Swiatek defeated the likes of Sofia Kenin and Danielle Collins in the first two rounds. However, her campaign in Melbourne came to an end in the third round, where she suffered a loss 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Czech teenager Linda Noskova. This defeat marked the earliest exit for a World No. 1 player at the Australian Open since 1979.

Following her exit from the Melbourne Slam, Iga Swiatek, accompanied by her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, physiotherapist Maciej Ryszczuk, and psychologist Daria Abramowicz, engaged in a recreational go-karting session at Racing Center Warsaw.

The Pole took to social media to share a couple of images. One picture captured Swiatek and her team seated in their respective go-karts. The other image featured the moment where the World No. 1, along with her team, posed on the podium with several trophies to commemorate the race.

Iga Swiatek on her plans following Australian Open loss: "Reset and just focus on next tournaments"

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Australian Open

Following her loss against Linda Noskova at the 2024 Australian Open, Iga Swiatek expressed her determination to bounce back, "reset" and "focus on next tournaments."

"Well, I just feel like, I don't know, I lost but I'm going to have more tournaments. I remember just last year getting back to work. I could reset and just focus on next tournaments. So I'm going to do the same this year," Iga Swiatek said at the post-match press conference.

The World No. 1 expressed disappointment with her performance at the Melbourne Major, acknowledging her hopes for a more successful campaign. However, she emphasized that she has "no regrets" about her loss to Noskova, stating she gave her all and left no stone unturned.

"Still I know that I did everything I could to try to make it work. Technically it didn't work. But I know I did everything I could. I have kind of no regrets. For sure I wish I could have played a little bit better in this tournament," she added.

Iga Swiatek also stated that she wants to move on from this loss and focus on her upcoming matches. She emphasized that she will have ample opportunities throughout the year to play her best game.

"This year I feel like I just want to get back to work. I know I’m going to have plenty of chances during the season to show my game," she said.