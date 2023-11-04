Coco Gauff vs Jessica Pegula: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | WTA Finals 2023

After going winless at the WTA Finals last year, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff managed to turn over a new leaf at this year's season-ending championships. With five wins between the two, they have booked a clash in Saturday's semifinals.

Pegula has been particularly impressive this year, taking three wins from as many matches in the round-robin stage. She has topped the Bacalar Group in the process.

The American's dominance has been clear from the start and she is yet to drop a set so far. She extended her head-to-head against Elena Rybakina to 3-1 with a 7-5, 6-2 victory in the opener.

Pegula backed up that win with a straight-set dismissal of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, before taking another easy win over Maria Sakkari in her final match of round robin stage.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, booked her spot in the knock-out stage of the WTA Finals with two wins in her three matches.

The youngster dropped only the solitary game in her 6-0, 6-1 win over Ons Jabeur in their opening-round encounter. She would go on to lose her second match to Iga Swiatek rather tamely 6-0, 7-5.

Needing a win in her final match, she staged a comeback victory over Marketa Vondrousova 6–0, 6–7(4), 7–6(2). She finished second in the Chetumal Group behind Swiatek.

Eyeing a spot in the summit clash of the WTA Finals for the first time in their careers, Pegula and Gauff will now renew their burgeoning rivalry. The former leads in their current head-to-head with a slender 2-1 margin. Their most recent encounter came at the Canadian Open earlier this year, with Pegula prevailing in three sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff WTA Finals match schedule

The group tie between Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff will be the third match of the day at the Estadio Paradisus on Saturday, November 4.

Date: November 4, 2022 (US/Canada/UK), November 5, 2022 (India/Australia).

Time: Not before 5pm local time, 6pm ET, 10pm GMT and 3.30am IST.

Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the WTA Finals action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the match, click here.