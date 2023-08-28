Iga Swiatek won her opening-round match at the 2023 US Open, kicking off her title defense in New York in an emphatic fashion.

The World No. 1 had no trouble dismissing Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in the first round, winning the contest 6-0, 6-1. Swiatek hit 20 winners compared to Peterson's two and saved three break points on her serve to seal her berth in the second round in 59 minutes.

This win means that Iga Swiatek has not lost an opening-round match at a Grand Slam since the 2019 Wimbledon Championships (losing to Viktorija Golubic).

In her post-match press conference, the Pole reflected upon the challenges while playing the first round at any Major. She opined that getting distracted is very easy while beginning a Grand Slam campaign as a player is not in their rhythm.

"Well, it depends. You know, there is always different obstacle. Well, for sure on other tournaments, I think it's even more tricky because in slams we have time to get used to the courts or just to have more time to feel everything better. We have usually one week off before, you know," she said.

Swiatek looked back at her first-ever match at the US Open and the nerves she felt due to the amount of activities going on around her. The Pole made her US Open debut in 2019, winning her opener against Ivana Jorovic of Serbia.

"Usually, this is, yeah, the case, that you have to just get used to everything, you know. Sometimes you just feel a little bit more pressure because you're, like, not into rhythm yet and you just kind of have to -- like you can get distracted more easily, I feel."

"I remember when I played my first matches in US Open, I always felt like there is so much going on around, and it was a little bit tougher to focus," Swiatek continued.

This year, the situation is different as Iga Swiatek has practiced on the center court several times and has gotten used to the atmosphere and surroundings at Flushing Meadows.

"This year I didn't feel it, because I practiced couple of times on the center court. Even, you know, with all the kids around, because I think the entry was free and so many people came to watch our practices. It was amazing and I got used to the noise and everything," she concluded.

Iga Swiatek to face Daria Saville in R2 at US Open 2023

Iga Swiatek

The 22-year-old will next play Daria Saville of Australia in the second round of the US Open. Saville bettered American prodigy and reigning Wimbledon girls’ singles champion Clervie Ngounoue, 6-0, 6-2 in her first-round match. Saville is attempting to return to the WTA Tour after suffering an injury that kept her out of action for nine months.

Swiatek has faced Saville once in the past. The Pole won that contest at the Adelaide International 1 in 2022 in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. She is again expected to face little trouble against Saville, who just registered her first triumph in New York since 2018.

Iga Swiatek is defending 2,000 points at the US Open after defeating Ons Jabeur in last year's final. Her top ranking in the WTA Tour is also at stake as Aryna Sabalenka could become World No. 1 if Swiatek fails to defend her title or if the Pole doesn't progress further than the Belarusian this fornight.