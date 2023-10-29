Iga Swiatek: “Would love to dress like Shania Twain, that panther look”

Iga Swiatek has expressed her wish to copy Shania Twain's look, from the 1998 hit single 'That Don't Impress Me Much' video, for Halloween.

Currently, Swiatek is in Cancun, Mexico, for the 2023 WTA Finals. She has been drawn into the Chetumal Group alongside Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, and Marketa Vondrousova. She is scheduled to start her campaign against the reigning Wimbledon champion Vondrousova on Monday, October 30.

The other WTA Finals quartet, the Bacalar Group, will witness Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, and Maria Sakkari take on one another for the two semifinal berths up for grabs.

Ahead of the competition, Iga Swiatek addressed a press conference in which she talked about her probable Halloween costume among several other things. She chose Shania Twain's iconic leopard-themed outfit, however, unsure about what animal the garb was associated with.

"We don't have such a huge tradition of Halloween in Europe like in the US. I would love to dress [like] Shania Twain, that panther look. That would be my dream. Did I say right, panther? Right, sorry. I don't know about these big jungle cats," Swiatek said.

Halloween will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 31, and the 22-year-old is listed against Coco Gauff for her second group-stage encounter the same day.

"But I don't know if I'm going to have an opportunity because here, yeah, people dress up as well. I'm not prepared. I was more focused on yesterday's gala than Halloween. I'm going to change that for sure in future years," Iga Swiatek added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion recently grabbed the spotlight at the WTA Finals gala with a unique all-red attire while the rest of her contemporaries donned white.

Iga Swiatek is ahead of Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur & Marketa Vondrousova in respective head-to-head tallies

Iga Swiatek celebrates a point: 2023 China Open - Day 12

Iga Swiatek is one of the favorites to make it to the WTA Finals knockouts from Chetumal Group as she enjoys a dominant record over Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, and Marketa Vondrousova. Drawn in the same group, the four tennis heavyweights will compete against each other in a round-robin format.

Swiatek has defeated the World No. 3, Gauff, a staggering eight times in their nine battles against each other. She squared off against the American earlier this month in the semifinals of the China Open and secured a 6-2, 6-3 win without breaking a sweat.

Against Jabeur, the World No. 2 leads the head-to-head 4-2. Swiatek also has the momentum on her side with their last three rubbers going her way. She has met Vondrousova on the court twice thus far and won both times.