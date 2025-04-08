"Imagine losing ambitions when you’re just 22" - Fans bemoan Carlos Alcaraz's 'weak mentality' after his honest admission about World No. 3 ranking

Tennis fans recently reacted to Carlos Alcaraz's honest remarks about his World No. 3 ranking. Alcaraz previously was World No. 1 in the ATP world rankings.

Ad

Alcaraz is currently in Monaco preparing for the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. Before beginning his run at the clay court tournament, the Spaniard spoke with GQ, where he revealed that he is "not obsessed" with being the best player in the world.

Alcaraz expressed that he was "happy" when he was ranked World No. 1, and he is now "equally happy" in being ranked World No. 3.

"I'm not obsessed with being the best in the world . I was number one a few years ago, and I was happy. Now I'm number three, and I'm equally happy. And I'm enjoying the journey, the sport, and life," Alcaraz said [translated from Spanish].

Ad

Trending

These statements by Carlos Alcaraz drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to voice their opinions .

One fan expressed disbelief that Alcaraz seemed to have lost his "ambition" to become the best in the world.

"Imagine losing ambitions when you’re just 22 ! And people were talking about him winning 30 GSs 😅," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan acknowledged that Carlos Alcaraz is a "wonderful talent" but suggested that he work on strengthening his "weak mentality."

"Alcaraz is a wonderful talent but he needs to sort out this kind of weak mentality, he’s not willing to be in the pressure spot while he’s the guy who wants to replace the Big 3. Sinner is better than him in terms of steelness and ice cold under pressure," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Oh wow. He’s actually burnt out from the sport. Damn that’s crazy. Way too young. Potential was there but money and attention gave him all he needed," a fan posted.

"He lacks obsession for glory that big 3 had, and now Sinner has....He will always play second fiddle to Sinner with this attitude," a fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Something feels off with Alcaraz’s mindset. Wanting to have fun is great—but saying you can’t perform without it? That’s not how the greats operate. It’s like saying, “If I’m not happy at work, I won’t deliver.” At the highest level, you show up, push through, and earn the joy," a fan posted.

Ad

"dude, disrespectfully SHUT UP," a fan wrote.

"i most often would hear this kind of talk from players nearing retirement," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz last competed at the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2022, where he was knocked out in the second round by Sebastian Korda.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Francisco Cerundolo in the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters 2R

Carlos Alcaraz pictured practicing at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

Carlos Alcaraz is seeded second at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, and he will start his run at the campaign in the second round after being granted a first-round bye. He will take on Francisco Cerundolo in his opening match.

Ad

Cerundolo entered the ATP Masters 1000 clay court tournament after competing at the 2025 Miami Open, where he reached the quarterfinals before falling to Grigor Dimitrov.

In Monaco, the Argentine began his campaign by triumphing over wild card Fabio Fognini 6-0, 6-3 in the first round to secure his place in the second round, where he will face Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz has previously faced Francisco Cerundolo twice on the ATP Tour and emerged victorious in both encounters. Their most recent encounter took place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, where the four-time Grand Slam champion secured a 6-3, 7-6(4) win.

The winner of the second-round match between Alcaraz and Cerundolo will advance to face either wild card Richard Gasquet or qualifier Daniel Altmaier in the third round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sreeja Banik Since joining Sportskeeda as a journalist in January 2023, Sreeja has remained steadfast in delivering thorough coverage of the tennis world. Her bachelor's degree in English has proven invaluable, with over 1000 articles already under her belt for the company.



While writing, Sreeja prioritizes reliability by sourcing information from credible outlets and presenting various perspectives to her readers. She regularly keeps track of updates by closely monitoring the official websites of WTA and ATP, as well as the social media profiles of prominent journalists.



Sreeja draws inspiration from Rafael Nadal's unparalleled dominance on clay courts and Steffi Graf's remarkable career trajectory, while also holding Novak Djokovic in high esteem. Her passion for tennis reaches its peak during the Australian Open and the French Open, particularly relishing the clay court matches.



When she is not collecting information about tennis, she fills her time with reading and playing darts while also keeping her finger on the pulse of pop culture. Know More