"Importance of paying back to your sport" - Andy Murray's mother Judy reacts to Brit spending time with ball kids during Nottingham Challenger

Judy Murray, the mother of Andy Murray, shared her reaction to her son's interaction with the ball kids during the Nottingham Challenger.

On Sunday, June 18, Murray emerged victorious with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Arthur Cazaux at the 2023 Rothesay Open in Nottingham. His performance included winning an impressive 83% (24/29) of points on his first serve, ultimately securing a one hour and 46 minute victory at the Challenger 125 event.

This win marked Murray's second consecutive Challenger title, following his triumph at the Surbiton Challenger just a week prior. With this latest achievement, the British tennis star has now joined Max Purcell and Matteo Arnaldi as the only players to have clinched three titles at this level in 2023.

During the tournament, Andy Murray spent some quality time with the volunteers and ball kids. He even took the time to click some photos with them and answered some questions asked by the kids. During the question & answer session, a ball boy asked Murray, if he had the chance to play doubles with anyone dead or alive who would it be.

The former World No.1 responded that he would choose his own brother, Jamie Murray, who has seven Grand Slam doubles titles under his belt (five in mixed doubles and two in men's doubles). Jamie is also a Davis Cup winner and a former doubles world No. 1.

"Boring answer but I've got to choose my brother [Jamie Murray]. Yeah, I'd have to take my brother," he said.

Another ball kid inquired about the time Andy Murray felt the happiest on a tennis court. The Brit fondly recalled his childhood days of playing in the Junior Nationals and other tournaments in Nottingham when he was 11-years old.

"I would say when I was a kid, I used to come here to this site and play the Junior Nationals when I was 11 years old and tournaments here as a kid. And I used to, yeah, absolutely love it," Murray said.

Andy Murray's mother, Judy shared the video of the Brit spending time with the ball kids on her social media and emphasized the importance of giving back to the sport that one loves.

"The importance of paying back to your sport….." Judy tweeted.

Andy Murray enters World Top 40 after Rothesay Open victory in Nottingham

Andy Murray with the 2023 Rothesay Open title

Andy Murray has made a return to the top 40 in the World rankings for the first time in five years after his impressive victory at the Rothesay Open Challenger. He is currently ranked 38 in the world rankings.

Murray faced significant challenges in recent years, largely due to injuries that impacted his form. Despite the setbacks, the former World no. 1 bounced back from a ranking of World No. 70 earlier this year to secure the runner-up position at the ATP 250 Qatar Open.

Andy Murray has been on a remarkable winning streak on the Challenger circuit. In May of 2023, he secured his first Challenger trophy since 2005 at the Aix-en-Provence claycourt event. He continued his success on the grasscourt, winning in both Surbiton and Nottingham.

The three-time Grand Slam champion will next compete at the Queen's Club Championships, where he has previously won five times. In the opening round, he will face off against Alex de Minaur.

