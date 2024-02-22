In light of Holger Rune's reunion with Patrick Mouratoglou, here's a look at 5 tennis players who reappointed their former coach ft. Novak Djokovic

Being a tennis coach is no easy task. Unlike other sports, tennis coaches are hired by the players, and not by a club or team.

Forging a bond with an individual over a group might seem easy at first glance, but it is much more complicated than that. The hard yards put into formulating tactics and tweaking & improving game styles are seldom given any credit purely because it is an individual sport. Despite that, tennis coaches often transform into family because of all the time spent together.

In a day and age where coaches are constantly recycled by players in pursuit of different challenges and priorities, here we take a look at five names (in no particular order) who went against the odds and re-appointed their former coaches, just like Holger Rune did recently when he brought Patrick Mouratoglou back.

#5 Caroline Garcia and Bertrand Perret

Caroline Garcia with coach Bertrand Perret and trainer Laura Legoupil at the 2022 Western & Southern Open - Getty Images

Caroline Garcia and coach Bertrand Perret first joined hands in 2021. Perret helped Garcia discover some of her best form in singles during the second half of the 2022 season that saw her capture her first WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati and reach her first and only Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open.

Perret shockingly brought an end to the partnership in October 2022, weeks before the WTA finals. Despite winning the 2022 WTA finals, Garcia had a very premature start to the 2023 season, struggling to find her best form and consistency.

In a shocking turn of events, Garcia re-appointed Perret in April 2023, in the hope that he could help turn her season around.

Perret is quite well known on the women's tour, having previously worked with the likes of Ons Jabeur, Peng Shuai, and Tatjana Maria.

#4 Andy Murray and Ivan Lendl

Andy Murray sits alongside coach Ivan Lendl at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships - Getty Images

Andy Murray first appointed the legendary Ivan Lendl as his coach on December 31, 2011. The Czech-American guided Murray to his first two Grand Slam titles at the 2012 US Open and the 2013 Wimbledon Championships. They, however, ended their partnership two years later on March 19, 2014, bringing to an end a hugely successful period for the Brit.

Murray re-appointed Lendl for a second time on June 12, 2016. This term saw plenty of success too, with Murray reaching the top spot in the ATP rankings and picking up his second Wimbledon title. Lendl also oversaw Murray winning his second Olympic Gold medal and his first ATP World Tour Finals title. They mutually ended their partnership in 2017.

Lendl joined forces with Murray for a third stint in March 2022, reuniting roughly four and a half years after their second split.

During the break between his second and third stints with Murray, Lendl joined German Alexander Zverev's team in 2018. Their relationship, however, turned sour a year later when they split citing personal differences.

#3 Emma Raducanu and Nick Cavaday

Emma Raducanu and coach Nick Cavaday at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Emma Raducanu re-united with her childhood coach Nick Cavaday earlier this year ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

The 2021 US Open singles champion changed coaches five times in the last two years. After undergoing ankle and wrist surgeries last season that kept her out for a large chunk of last season, Raducanu went back to basics by hiring Cavaday, whom she's known since she was 10 years old.

Cavaday and Raducanu were spotted working together at the end of last year in December. He has also worked with Raducanu through the Lawn Tennis Association's Loughborough Academy where he was the head coach until April last year.

#2 Zheng Qinwen and Pere Riba

Zheng Qinwen at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Zheng Qinwen and longtime coach Pere Riba first began working with each other at the start of 2021.

Under the Spaniard's tutelage, Zheng broke into the top 100 in the WTA rankings and was named the WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2022. They parted ways before the French Open in 2023. During that time, Riba joined Coco Gauff's entourage and oversaw her lift her first ever Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open.

The pair, however, re-joined forces in December 2023 in preparation for the 2024 season. Alongside Riba, Zheng reached her first-ever Grand Slam final at the 2024 Australian Open, losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

#1 Novak Djokovic and Marian Vajda

Novak Djokovic with coach Marian Vajda at the 2021 Nitto ATP Tour Finals - Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and his longtime coach Marian Vajda tasted plenty of success together on tour. They began working together in 2006 and forged one of the most dominant partnerships in the history of tennis. After 11 years together, they briefly split in 2017. Vajda, however, re-joined Djokovic's entourage a year later as part of his team with Boris Becker as head coach. Their second stint went on till 2022.

Together they won 85 titles, out of which 20 were Grand Slams, making Vajda the most successful coach in the history of tennis in terms of Grand Slam titles.

For his incredible achievements alongside Djokovic, Vajda was honored with the Best Coach award by the Olympic Committee of Serbia twice, once in 2010 and 2011. He also picked up the ATP Coach of the Year award in 2018.

