"In the past there was Borg, McEnroe, Sampras, Lendl; today we are and there is no one more important than sport" – Rafael Nadal on the inevitable change of guard in tennis

Rafael Nadal is in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as part of his Latin American exhibition tour with World No. 3 Casper Ruud.

The duo, who will be partaking in exhibition matches at the Roca Park Arena on November 23, answered a few questions about the sport in a press conference held in the Argentinian capital on November 22.

Speaking about where the sport of tennis is headed after a generation of legends such as himself, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, the Spaniard said that the sport is ever-evolving and that each new year will see history being created at the Grand Slams. He noted that before the Big 3 burst onto the scene, there were many prior generations of iconic tennis stars such as Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and Ivan Lendl. The 22-time Grand Slam champion confidently voiced that the upcoming generation of players will soon take center stage.

"In the past there was Borg, McEnroe, Sampras, Lendl. Today we are and there is no one more important than sport. Every year there will be four Grand Slam champions and multiple historical champions. The next generation will continue to forge their way with the titles. Time will generate stars that are on the way," he said, as per ESPN Tenis.

Rafael Nadal also touched upon how the retirement of his arch-rival Roger Federer impacted him.

"Because of the contrast of styles, personalities and affinity, and for sharing so many beautiful things on and off the court, Roger Federer 's retirement was saying goodbye to an important part of my life," he remarked.

"She is a great icon for this country" - Rafael Nadal on teaming up with Gabriela Sabatini for his exhibition match

Rafael Nadal will pair up with Gabriela Sabatini for an exhibition match

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will participate in a singles encounter at the Mary Terán de Weiss Stadium in Roca Park Arena on November 23. The match-up will be followed by the duo teaming up with Argentinian female tennis icons Gabriela Sabatini and Gisela Dulko in a mixed doubles clash.

While Ruud will be seen paired with Dulko, Nadal will share the same side of the court with Sabatini. Speaking about the anticipated collaboration, Rafael Nadal said that he was pleased to be able to compete with a great Argentinian icon such as Gabriela Sabatini.

"Playing with Gaby is a great illusion. She is a great icon for this country and for all women's sports. It is a great satisfaction for me to live these beautiful moments,” he said.

The Mallorcan further asserted that the players would be all in during their matches despite it being an exhibition tour.

"Live tennis is experienced in a different and radical way. We will try to compete to the fullest and make it as real as possible, taking into account that these experiences are not always lived in these latitudes," he said.

