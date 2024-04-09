In Pictures: Alexander Zverev's father hilariously tries his hand at different tennis racket frame sizes

Alexander Zverev's brother Mischa recently shared pictures of their father hilariously trying his hand at different tennis racket frame sizes.

Alexander Zverev Sr. is a former professional tennis player who represented the Soviet Union. He participated in three Grand Slam tournaments throughout his career - the 1985 Australian Open, Wimbledon 1986, and 1986 French Open (mixed doubles). However, he was eliminated in the first round of each.

Zverev Sr. mostly participated on the Challengers circuit where he got a couple of wins against the top 50 players.

Alexander Zverev's elder Mischa, a professional tennis player himself, took to Instagram on March 9 to share glimpses of his brother's recent training session. These photos also included their father Alexander Zverev Sr. trying different racket frame sizes.

Mischa also said that his father liked the small rackets the best.

"Match day coming up…. Dad tried a few different frames… liked the small and handy one probably best…"

Alexander Zverev kicked off his season with a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open. He lost to Daniil Medvedev from two sets up and followed it up with another final-four defeat at Los Cabos Open.

The 26-year-old was then stunned in his opening match at the Mexican Open. He then reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and the semifinals in Miami.

Zverev is aiming to win his first title of the season at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he will kick off his campaign in the second round against either Sebastian Ofner or Daniel Evans on April 11.

Alexander Zverev's brother Mischa elated as German tops performance rating chart at Miami Open

Alexander Zverev's brother Mischa was elated to see his brother topping the performance rating chart at the 2024 Miami Open.

Zverev entered the Miami Open as the fourth seed and started his campaign with a win against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round, having received a first-round bye. The World No. 5 then eliminated Christopher Eubanks and followed it up with a phenomenal display against 15th seed Karen Kahachanov.

The 26-year-old won all of his matches in the tournament up until that point in straight sets.

Tennis TV shared the Tennis Insights performance ratings chart of the quarterfinalist, which was topped by Zverev with a 9.07. He was also the only player on the list with a rating above 9.

Mischa shared this post on his Instagram and said that he wasn't surprised with the results.

"That's our man guys. NO COMMENT. (not surprised honestly)"

