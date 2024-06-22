In Pictures: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz all smiles as she flaunts her new hairstyle, gushes over new look

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz recently showed off her new hairstyle, joyfully flaunting her fresh look. She appeared delighted with the transformation, sharing her appreciation for her stylist's efforts.

After their highly successful and public lives as professional tennis players, Agassi and Graf have chosen to maintain privacy regarding their family life. The tennis legends have been married for over 23 years since tying the knot in a private ceremony in October 2001. Their son Jaden was born that same year and their family grew further with the arrival of their daughter Jaz in 2003.

Like her parents, Jaz typically keeps her private life out of the public eye, rarely sharing any details about her life. However, the American has been offering peeks into her experiments with her hairstyles this year.

In March, the 21-year-old opted for "shaggy layers" and "wispy bangs," styling her hair straight with darker blonde roots and lighter ends, reminiscent of her mother Steffi Graf's style. Jaz then chose to make a dramatic change by dyeing her hair brown and opting for a curlier look.

The American has embraced this look even more, visiting the Square Colour Salon & Spa to darken her fair further and enhance the curls, posing for the camera with a smile on her face.

Jaz gushed over her new look on social media, signaling her appreciation for her stylist by resharing the salon's post.

"❤️❤️❤️," she posted on her Instagram story.

Neither of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's children has followed in their footsteps and pursued tennis. Jaz is focusing on her interests in dance and fashion, while Jaden is attempting to make a name for himself in baseball.

Jaz Agassi recently showed her support for her brother's baseball career, cheering him on during his appearance for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League.

"Agassi is a very tennis last name, the goal is to try to make it a baseball one" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have etched their names in tennis history with their exceptional achievements during their careers. Their son Jaden recently opened up about his aspiration to make the Agassi name a well-known one in the world of baseball as well.

"I want to say right around middle school kind of just people asking me, and it just kind of became more of a reality. That’s kind of the goal. Agassi is a very tennis last name, of course. The goal is to try to make it a baseball one," Agassi said, in quotes collected by WKBN.

Jaden credited his parents as a "great resource," disclosing that he relied on their extensive experience as professional athletes.

"They’ve been through it, obviously in a different sport, but they’ve seen it all and done it all. They’ve been a huge help, absolutely," he added. "[My parents] help me out in so many ways I couldn’t even name, but they’re a great resource."

He also shed light on his parents' dynamic, revealing that Andre Agassi "always says he’s not even the best tennis player in his own house," presumably referring to his eight Grand Slam titles compared to Steffi Graf's 22.

