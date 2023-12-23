In pictures: Angelique Kerber and daughter Liana gear up for German's much-awaited return to tour in Australia with matching rackets

Angelique Kerber is currently gearing up for her much-awaited return to the WTA tour in Australia post her maternity break. The German recently shared pictures on social media that show her daughter Liana and herself holding matching rackets.

Kerber took a maternity break from the tour after the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where she reached the third round. She gave birth to her daughter earlier this year and has since been preparing for a comeback.

The German will mark her return at the 2024 United Cup, which is set to commence on December 29. She will represent Germany along with Alexander Zverev, Maximilian Marterer, Tatjana Maria, Kai Wehnelt, Laura Siegemund, and Torben Beltz.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (December 23), Kerber shared a snap of her tennis bag and rackets beside Liana's miniature kit. In another picture, Liana could be seen holding firm onto her mini-racket.

"our tennis bags are ready for Australia," Kerber wrote on Instagram.

Kerber announced her pregnancy ahead of the 2022 US Open. Six months later, she welcomed her daughter on February 25, 2023 with partner Franco Bianco.

The German is among the several WTA stars who will make their first appearance in Australia after embracing motherhood, along with Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki.

Osaka gave birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023. Meanwhile, Wozniacki has yet to show up on Australian soil since becoming a mother of two. She last appeared at the 2020 Australian Open.

"If she starts to cry, I'll be there" - Angelique Kerber on training beside daughter Liana

Angelique Kerber at the German Sports Media Ball

Angelique Kerber recently stated that her daughter Liana is almost always beside her side, even during training sessions. In an interview, the German said she would immediately attend to her daughter whenever she started crying.

"Until now, she is always by my side, sometimes in the stroller and sometimes on the pitch. Otherwise, only with the family, but never far away. This has now worked out well. Luckily, she sleeps very well and a lot. But if she starts to cry, I'll be there," Kerber said.

Kerber also expressed eagerness to return to the court and play the sport she loves.

"I want to get back to my sport, my work and do what I love. Other mothers in their professions will certainly be able to understand that," she added.

Angelique Kerber has three Grand Slams to her name. The former World No. 1 will get some much-needed preparation at the United Cup ahead of the Australian Open, where she is a former champion.