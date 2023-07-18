In pictures: Behind the scene looks into Marketa Vondrousova and husband Stepan Simek's Wimbledon celebration ft. Champions Ball

Marketa Vondrousova's husband, Stepan Simek, provided a glimpse into their Wimbledon celebration, featuring the prestigious Champions Ball.

Vondrousova defeated sixth seed Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in just 80 minutes to secure her first Grand Slam singles title. The win also marked her third consecutive victory over Jabeur this season.

En route to the final, Vondrousova defeated Peyton Stearns, Veronika Kudermetova, Donna Vekic, Marie Bouzkova, Jessica Pegula, and Elina Svitolina. She also became the first married woman and overall the sixth woman to claim the grasscourt Major title since Chris Evert in 1981.

Following her victory, Marketa Vondrousova's husband, Stepan Simek, took to social media to provide a glimpse into their Wimbledon celebration and their attendance at the prestigious Champions Ball.

Simek shared a series of photos capturing the raw emotions, where he can be seen embracing his wife immediately after her win. The pictures also showcased Vondrousova posing with the Wimbledon trophy, as well as capturing heartwarming moments of her embracing her dedicated team and joyfully toasting their success with beers.

In addition, Stepan Simek shared pictures of them attending the Champions Ball. The World No. 10 radiated elegance in a stunning off-shoulder black dress, her hair cascading down with a perfectly styled middle parting. Simek himself exuded sophistication, donning a dashing three-piece black suit.

"💚 💜 ," Simek captioned his Instagram post.

"That's the first emotion I saw in him over 8 years" - Marketa Vondrousova on husband Stepan Simek crying after her Wimbledon triumph

Marketa Vondrousova with the Venus Rosewater Dish

During the post-match press conference following her victory against Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova provided insights into her husband, Stepan Simeks' emotions. When asked about Simeks' composed demeanor during the final, Vondrousova explained that it is typical of him to refrain from expressing his emotions openly.

The newly crowned champion revealed that Simek embraced her tightly following her victory, shedding tears for the first time in over eight years.

"He's like this all the time (smiling). I think when I came to the box, he cried. I saw him after, and he cried a lot. I think that's the first emotion I saw him over the eight years (laughter). I think he cried on the wedding day also, but that was it for the eight years, so... That's it," Marketa Vondrousova said.

During the earlier stages of the tournament, Vondrousova was questioned about her husband's absence during her quarterfinal victory against Jessica Pegula. In response, she mentioned that he was at home at that time. She stated that Simek would likely miss the semifinals (which he did), because he would be staying at home, taking care of their cat.

With her win, Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to claim the Wimbledon title in the Open Era. The win propelled her to move up 32 spots in the WTA rankings, securing her career-best position as World No. 10.