In pictures: Carlos Alcaraz cuts a stylish figure as he models Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2024 collection

Carlos Alcaraz recently posed for a photoshoot where he showcased various outfits from the Louis Vuitton 2024 spring/summer collection.

Alcaraz recently concluded his 2024 Australian Open campaign last month in Melbourne, where was the second seed and one of the favorites to win the title. The Spaniard had an excellent run at the tournament, reaching the quarterfinals dropping just a single set.

The two-time Grand Slam champion defeated Frenchman Richard Gasquet, Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, China's Juncheng Shang, and Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the first four rounds, before losing to Germany's Alexander Zverev in a tight four-setter.

The pictures from the photoshoot surfaced online and were posted on various social media accounts. In the photoshoot, Alcaraz displayed some of the latest designs from Louis Vuitton, a French fashion house known for its high-end luxury products.

The 20-year-old can be seen wearing a long-sleeved Damier silk pajama shirt and pants, a Damier cotton overshirt, a Damier silk-wool mix cropped dandy jacket, and a vibrant red mix leather varsity blouson. The Spaniard also accessorized his look with a Speedy P9 bandouliere 50, a Chess messenger.

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz returns to Buenos Aires to defend his title at the 2024 Argentina Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz is set to return to action at the 2024 Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, where he will be defending his title.

Alcaraz, who won two Grand Slam titles at the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon Championships, will be the top seed at the ATP 250 tournament, which will take place from February 12 to 18 on outdoor clay courts. The total financial commitment for the tournament will be $728,185.

Alcaraz will be making his second appearance in Buenos Aires, where he claimed his seventh career title and his first of 2023. The Spaniard defeated Britain's Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the final, after dropping only one set in the entire tournament.

The 20-year-old also beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the semifinals, Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals, and Laslo Djere in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round.

Carlos Alcaraz received a bye in this year's tournament as well and will face either World No. 85 Juan Pablo Varillas or a qualifier in the second round. Other notable seeds in the draw include last year's runner-up Norrie, World No. 20 Nicolas Jarry, Francisco Cerundolo, Sebastian Baez, and many more.