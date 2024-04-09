In Pictures: Carlos Alcaraz takes in the sights in Monte-Carlo, visits Oceanography museum with team

Carlos Alcaraz was recently spotted sightseeing in Monaco as he visited Prince Albert II's Palace and a nearby Oceanography museum with his team during the Monte-Carlo Open.

On Tuesday, the official page of the Monte-Carlo Open posted a couple of images featuring Carlos Alcaraz wearing a brown Jordan sweatshirt. The 20-year-old was captured admiring the architecture of the Palace and observing sea creatures at the Oceanographic museum with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and other members of his team.

Alcaraz was seeded third at the Monte-Carlo Masters and was set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round. However, the Spaniard announced his withdrawal from the tournament, citing an injury in his right forearm.

“I have been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play! I was really looking forward to playing... See you next year!” Carlos Alcaraz said.

This is the second successive edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters which Alcaraz will miss, having previously opted out of the 2023 edition as well.

Carlos Alcaraz has made just one appearance at the Monte-Carlo Masters so far in his career

Alcaraz practicing at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz has only made a solitary appearance at the Monte-Carlo Masters till date in his young career.

This came in 2022 when the Spaniard was seeded eighth but suffered a 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 3-6 defeat at the hands of Sebastian Korda in the second round.

This season, Alcaraz successfully defended his title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in March by defeating Russian star Daniil Medvedev in what was a rematch of the 2023 final at the Masters 1000 event.

The Spaniard has also reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the Miami Open. He currently has 15 wins out of 19 matches so far in 2024.

Alcaraz is next scheduled to compete at the Barcelona Open, where he is the two-time defending champion. The Spaniard won the 2022 edition of the ATP 500 event by beating Pablo Carreno Busta in the final and successfully defended his title in 2023 by triumphing over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash.

Poll : Did Carlos Alcaraz compete at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Open ? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion