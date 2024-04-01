In Pictures: Caroline Wozniacki, Jessica Pegula, Paula Badosa, Sloane Stephens & others turn heads at Charleston Open Players Party

WTA stars like Caroline Wozniacki, Jessica Pegula, Paula Badosa, Madison Keys, and Sloane Stephens attended the Players Party ahead of the 2024 Charleston Open.

Caroline Wozniacki looked fashionable in a blue dress while Sloane Stephens kept it casual with a simple T-shirt and white pants. Madison Keys also attended the event in casuals, adorning a T-shirt and black pants.

Jessica Pegula wore an all-black outfit, pairing a crop top with pants. Paula Badosa graced the purple carpet wearing a Nike top with white pants.

Other players who were also present at the Players Party were defending champion Ons Jabeur, Leylah Fernandez, Dayana Yastremska, Anhelina Kalinina, Ellen Perez, Nicole Melichar-Martinez, and Shelby Rogers.

The Charleston Open began on April 1 with the final set to be played on April 7.

Caroline Wozniacki reaches second round, Ons Jabeur bids for title defense at the Charleston Open

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 Miami Open

Caroline Wozniacki was awarded a wildcard into the main draw at the 2024 Charleston Open, having won the tournament in 2011. She won her first-round match against Mccartney Kessler with a dominant performance 6-0, 6-1. The Danish player will face Anhelina Kalinina in the second round.

Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur will look to defend her title at the Charleston Open and shrug off a difficult start to the season. She has a win-loss record of 2-5 so far in 2024. The World No. 6 had a poor showing at the 2024 Australian Open, losing to 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-0, 6-2 in the second round.

Currently, the Tunisian is on a 4 match-losing streak, having lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Abu Dhabi Open in the quarterfinals. She then lost to Lesia Tsurenko at the Qatar Open in the second round, having received a bye in the first round.

At the Sunshine Double, Jabeur continued her poor form, losing second-round matches against Katie Volynets and Elina Avanesyan at the Indian Wells and Miami Open respectively, having been awarded a bye in the first rounds.

Recently crowned Miami Open champion Danielle Collins will face Paula Badosa in a fiery first-round matchup. The winner will take on Jabeur in the second round.

The 2016 Charleston Open champion Sloane Stephens will square off against Magdalena Frech and the winner of this match will face Leylah Fernandez in the next round, while Ekaterina Alexandrova awaits the winner of Sofia Kenin vs Taylor Townsend.

Magda Linette defeated Petra Martić 6-3, 6-4 in the first round to set up a second-round encounter with Dayana Yastremska. Daria Saville will take on Elina Svitolina in the second round after Saville defeated Tamara Korpatsch 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the first round of the Charleston Open.